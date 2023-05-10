Senate Passes Legislation in Honor of Animal Protection Week

Bill Sponsor Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris said, “We must be the voice for animals who cannot speak for themselves and fight back against a violent procedure meant to convenience humans at great pain to their companions. I am pleased the State Senate passed my legislation to ban devocalization and will continue fighting for the animals who enrich our lives every day.”

Bill Sponsor Senator Joseph Addabbo said, “As Chair of the Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee, I am proud to join my colleagues in advancing a legislative package improving animal welfare statewide, including legislation (S.1677) I sponsor to expand the current law prohibiting the sale of disabled horses, to include mules and donkeys, as well as increasing the fee from $500 to $1000, which has been in effect since 1965. I remain committed to addressing the rights and protections of animals throughout New York.”

Bill Sponsor Senator Liz Krueger said, “Our society can be judged in part by the way we treat the animals in our care. It's just common sense that if you set out to cause extreme physical pain to an animal, that counts as 'cruelty,' and you should get more than a slap on the wrist. I thank my colleagues for passing this bill today, and standing up for the needs of vulnerable animals."

Bill Sponsor Senator Monica Martinez said, “As Mahatma Ghandi once said, ‘The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.’ We have a moral obligation to care for dogs, cats, and other non-human animals who have no voice of their own against cruelty. I applaud the Senate Democratic Majority for this year’s animal welfare package. We are sending a clear message that animal cruelty will not be tolerated in our state. I commend my colleagues for their leadership on this important issue and I look forward to continuing our work to protect all animals from harm.”