Expanding the Reach of Kidney Function Testing Market: Opportunities & Future Directions | bioMérieux, Roche, Abbott

Kidney Function Test Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). Some of the key players profiled in the study are Beckman Coulter, Siemens, Nova Biomedical, Roche, Abbott, URIT Medical, ARKRAY, OPTI Medical, Sysmex, 77 Elektronika, Randox Laboratories, bioMérieux, Quest Diagnostics, Merck, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.



A kidney function test is a medical test that is used to evaluate how well the kidneys are functioning. The kidneys are a pair of bean-shaped organs that are located on either side of the spine, and are responsible for filtering waste and excess fluids from the blood, as well as regulating electrolyte balance and blood pressure. There are several different types of kidney function tests, but some common ones include Blood tests, Urine tests, Imaging tests.



A kidney function test may be ordered if a patient is experiencing symptoms such as frequent urination, swelling in the legs or feet, or difficulty urinating. These tests may also be used to monitor kidney function in patients with chronic kidney disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, or other conditions that can affect kidney function.



By Product: Dipsticks, Reagents, Disposables



By Type: Urine Tests (Urine Protein Tests, Microalbumin Tests, Creatinine Clearance Tests), Blood Tests (Serum Creatinine Tests, Blood Urea Nitrogen Tests, Glomerular Filtration Rate Tests)



By End Users: Hospitals, Diagnostics Laboratories, Research Laboratories and Institutes



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Beckman Coulter, Siemens, Nova Biomedical, Roche, Abbott, URIT Medical, ARKRAY, OPTI Medical, Sysmex, 77 Elektronika, Randox Laboratories, bioMérieux, Quest Diagnostics, Merck, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.



– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



