Acara Partners Co-Founder & CEO and Princeton Medspa Partners President, Francis Acunzo, to Make Quarterly Appearances on PatientNow's True to Form Podcast

Acara Partners Co-Founder & CEO and Princeton Medspa Partners President, Francis Acunzo, recently sat down with PatientNow's Audrey Neff for an episode of the True to Form podcast and is set to make quarterly guest appearances.

BRANFORD, Conn. (PRWEB) May 11, 2023

Acara Partners Co-Founder & CEO and Princeton Medspa Partners President, Francis Acunzo, recently sat down with host Audrey Neff for PatientNow's True to Form podcast. Fran is excited to make quarterly guest appearances on the podcast to discuss a range of topics in the realm of medical aesthetics.

During the episode titled ‘The State of Medical Aesthetics in 2023,' Audrey and Fran discussed the past, current and future state of medical aesthetics. Having successfully launched over 180 medical spas across the country, Fran shared the top mistakes aesthetic practices make that hinder growth, opportunities for businesses looking to exit and predictions on what the industry will see more of as it continues to evolve in 2023 and beyond.

Listen to the episode now on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

To learn more about Francis Acunzo, Acara Partners or Princeton Medspa Partners, please call 203.488.0028. Acara Partners is located at 944 Main St., Branford, CT 06405.

About Francis X. Acunzo

Francis Acunzo and his wife Colleen are regarded as the founders of the medspa industry, opening the very first medical spa in 1996. Fran was recently awarded the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award' from The Aesthetic Guide, a medical aesthetic publication that recognizes the best of the best in the industry once a year. Voted on by peers, Francis was the second-ever non-physician to win this prestigious award. He is recognized for his devoted career to the advancement of the aesthetic industry.

Since 2004, the Acunzos have been the proud founders and owners of Acara Partners, an award-winning aesthetic business consulting agency in Branford, CT. Fran and his team have provided management and marketing support to more than 350 aesthetic medical practices and have developed more than 180 medspa locations.

Fran is also President of Princeton Medspa Partners, a growing merger and acquisition company in the medspa industry. The industry experts of Princeton Medspa Partners include an unprecedented team of aesthetic pioneers and thought leaders who are seeking out the leading medspas in the nation and providing owners with desirable exit opportunities.

About True to Form Podcast

Hosted by PatientNow Director of Marketing & International Speaker Audrey Neff, True to Form is a podcast between leaders making headway in the aesthetic, anti-aging and elective medical industries. Learn from the experts to discover the secrets to success and the pitfalls to avoid when it comes to growing all aspects of your aesthetic practice this year and beyond.

About Acara Partners

Acara Partners is a business consulting agency that was founded in 2004 by Francis Acunzo and his wife Colleen Acunzo, who are considered the founders of the medspa industry, opening the first resort spa in the northeast in 1985. Acara Partners specializes in business development, marketing strategy, corporate consultation, strategic planning, sales and operations.

Acara's team of consultants and marketing professionals has worked with hundreds of aesthetic medical practices and has developed more than 180 medical spas nationwide. Acara Partners is one of the aesthetic medical industry's preferred consulting groups for physicians and entrepreneurs that are developing their own aesthetic medical practice. Acara's 99% success rate and client satisfaction make them the go-to consultant group to bring medspas to life — from conceptualization to open doors.

About Princeton Medspa Partners

Princeton Medspa Partners is a national aggregator of medspas and aesthetic medical practices. The company focuses its efforts on acquiring and managing provider-owned and driven businesses, as well as franchise developments. Inquiries regarding the company can be directed toward Princeton Medspa Partners CEO Nick Williams at nwilliams@princetonmedspapartners.com. Inquiries to the investor board can be directed to Phil Piro at ppiro@princetonequity.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/acara_partners_co_founder_ceo_and_princeton_medspa_partners_president_francis_acunzo_to_make_quarterly_appearances_on_patientnows_true_to_form_podcast/prweb19332510.htm