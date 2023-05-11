NeuroFlow Named to AVIA Marketplace's Top Digital Behavioral Health Companies

The company has been acknowledged as one of the leading Digital Behavioral Health companies by AVIA

PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NeuroFlow, the leading behavioral health infrastructure company, announced today that it was recognized as a Top Company in Digital Behavioral Health upon conclusion of extensive research and company outreach by AVIA Marketplace, the leading digital health marketplace.

The Top Digital Behavioral Health Companies Report represents the aggregation and analysis of health system implementation data across the country and highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact the companies and products are currently having in the space. Given the complexity and evolving nature of digital behavioral health, the report helps define the digital behavioral health landscape and how these solutions best support patient care.

"Digital Behavioral Health solutions are poised to transform the way mental health and well-being services are delivered, and our report highlights the frontrunners in this rapidly evolving domain," said Dhiraj Patkar, SVP of Digital Health Solutions at AVIA. "The Top Digital Behavioral Health Companies Report aims to equip healthcare organizations with the knowledge and tools they need to successfully implement and scale these innovative digital solutions. By leveraging digital technologies, we can not only improve access to mental health services, but also enhance patient experiences and outcomes, while addressing the mounting challenges faced by healthcare providers in today's increasingly complex landscape."

AVIA Marketplace is where innovative health systems and hospitals go to find the right digital health solutions. It's built to efficiently search vendors and guide informed decisions, with tools like product comparisons, match scores, report generators, peer reviews, and market insights.

Access the full report findings from AVIA Marketplace's Top Digital Behavioral Health Companies list here.

About NeuroFlow

NeuroFlow provides the technology infrastructure that leading healthcare organizations need to deliver effective and scalable integrated programs that improve access to behavioral healthcare and lower costs. Powered by proof and clinical expertise, NeuroFlow's next generation software enables programs to bridge the gap between physical and mental health with proven solutions for psychiatric collaborative care, suicide prevention, and more. To learn more, visit http://www.neuroflow.com.

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Marketplace, the industry's premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation.com.

