TerraZero Technologies Launches First Ever Intraverse with Warner Records’ Bebe Rexha Activation

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins ( Netcoins.ca and Netcoins.com ) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for North Americans to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to report that TerraZero (“TZ”) has successfully launched two Bebe Rexha activations, marking a major milestone for TerraZero as it expands its Intraverse offerings to enterprises across a range of industries. This groundbreaking collaboration with Bebe Rexha and Warner Records represents the first-ever enterprise Intraverse build for TerraZero, and the music industry.



With TerraZero’s support, Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha is set to make her mark in the virtual world, partnering with TerraZero to create a one-of-a-kind digital Intraverse experience. Bebe's Hot Box Mothership, built using TerraZero's Intraverse technology, offers fans a unique vintage-themed spaceship environment filled with Rexha's new music. The first activation, a virtual hotbox activation launched on 4/20 alongside Rexha's single "Satellite" with Snoop Dogg, proved so popular that a second experience was created. The second activation includes a Virtual Roller Disco. Warner Records worked closely with TerraZero's team to create Bebe Rexha’s Intraverse, a bespoke product for the artist to develop her own interactive world.

TerraZero offers different versions of Intraverse builds, small businesses, and freelancers such as therapists, teachers, lawyers, and artists. These builds offer a range of features and functionalities that enable users to create their own unique Intraverse experiences. Additionally, TZ provides more customized and bespoke Intraverse builds, like the one created for Bebe Rexha and Warner Records, that can be tailored to specific needs and requirements.

"Overall, the Bebe Rexha Activation is a testament to the innovative spirit and vision of TerraZero. With its unique capabilities and open approach, the Intraverse represents a new frontier for creativity, collaboration, and connection in the metaverse landscape, and TerraZero is at the forefront of this exciting new frontier,” says Dan Reitzik, CEO of TerraZero.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), and TerraZero (terrazero.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group builds technology to power compliance and intelligence for the crypto future. Banks and crypto companies depend on our technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by banks, crypto companies, law enforcement, fintechs, regtechs and governments.

Netcoins offers safe and secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins has a robust product offering with Crypto Trading (US and CA), and Netcoins Pay (CA). Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications.

TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company’s Metaverse agnostic vision is to develop, acquire, and finance the Metaverse’s most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. BIGG owns ~30% of TerraZero.

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

