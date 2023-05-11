Chronic Pain Market to See Booming Worldwide 2023-2030 | Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer Inc.

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Chronic Pain market size is expected to reach USD 108,814 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Coherent Market Insights Inc. Chronic pain refers to a persistent and enduring sensation of pain that typically extends beyond six months. It can persist even after the original injury or illness has healed or disappeared. The nervous system continues to transmit pain signals for extended periods, spanning weeks, months, or even years. This type of pain is associated with various conditions, such as headaches, arthritis, cancer, nerve pain, back pain, and fibromyalgia. In addition to its physical implications, chronic pain can have profound emotional effects, including depression, anger, and anxiety.

To manage chronic pain, healthcare professionals often prescribe a range of medications, including opioids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), anticonvulsants, antidepressants, and other targeted treatments.

The report highlights challenging areas of the market, such as industry saturation, changing consumer preferences, and regulatory hurdles. It also covers recent technological developments in the Chronic Pain Market and their impact on the industry, offering a more comprehensive understanding. Furthermore, the report addresses drivers, constraints, and current issues such as regulatory changes and supply chain disruptions. It also provides insights into growth opportunities, indicating areas of the market with potential for expansion or development.

Detailed Segmentation :

By Drugs:

Opioids

Non- Steroidal anti- inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS)

Anticonvulsants

Anti drepressants

Others

By Indication:

Neuropathic Pain

Arthritis Pain

Chronic Back pain

Cancer pain

Migraine

Fibromyalgia

Others

By Application

Musculoskeletal

Neuropathy

Oncology

Others

Geographical Analysis Covers the Following Key Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia

