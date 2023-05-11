Massachusetts Seeks to License Reiki and Other Healing Therapies -- Again
BOSTON, MA, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For a sixth legislative season, the State of Massachusetts has yet again introduced legislation to standardize and regulate the practice and teaching of alternative healing therapies. A bill entitled, “An Act Regulating Alternative Healing Therapies” has been refiled in both Senate and House. It is the same bill (previously S221 and H350 2021) that died in the Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure in 2022, following strong public opposition.
This year’s bill does not offer a reason why these diverse alternative healing therapies should be licensed. It does include a regulation that, “A member of the police department of a town may, upon appropriate legal process, enter and inspect any premises in that town used for massage, alternative healing therapy or the giving of vapor baths.” However, obtaining a local health inspection or search warrant is an option and recourse already possessed by law enforcement. And massage businesses are already licensed.
While no data exists that licensing has ever meaningfully reduced the sex trade (which these bills seem squarely aimed at), this proposed licensing requirement would hurt not only the Massachusetts state economy, but impact hundreds of spiritual practitioners, teachers of holistic modalities, consumers, and hospice and hospital programs that are now bringing comfort and relief to citizens throughout the Commonwealth.
Flawed Fiscal Strategy
Requiring state licenses for these spiritual practitioners and those offering instructional programs would introduce cumbersome bureaucratic processes, levy licensing fees (state-certified teaching programs would require a $5,000 bond), that could put countless practitioners out of business, hurt families, increase jobless claims, and reduce educational programs. It would also restrict trade and health care offerings to state-endorsed, dominant professions. Massachusetts licensing laws already cost the Commonwealth 64,222 jobs and $411.6 million in lost economic activity.
Flawed Standardization Strategy
The bill would create an Advisory Council comprising one practitioner for each of the various healing therapies. However, there are more than 100 different types of Reiki -- a spiritual practice recognized by the National Institute of Health as a form of complementary medicine that does no harm. Creating a board sufficiently knowledgeable and capable of creating standards and educational requirements for various types of practice across a range of alternative healing therapies is simply not feasible.
Healing Therapies Affected by these bills include but are not limited to:
• Asian bodywork therapy
• Ayurvedic Therapies
• Body Mind Centering
• Energy and somatic healing practices
• Feldenkrais Method
• Polarity or Polarity Therapy
• Qi Gong
• Reflexology
• Reiki, levels II and above
• Structural Integration or Rolfing
• Trager Approach
Licensing would require an individual to “complete and provide proof of the successful passage or compliance with a training, course of study, supervised instruction, or certification process that reflects a national, state, or other recognized professional organization standard.” Such a standard currently exists for massage therapy. But not for many spiritual and energy-based alternative healing therapies.
“Creating a ‘professional organization standard’ for a spiritual practice is simply not suitable for government regulation,” said Rita Glassman, Founder, Reiki Unified. “Protecting Reiki and other complementary practices from unnecessary licensing enables all of us to access the care we want from the practitioners we choose.”
To stay informed about licensing efforts that affect Reiki and other complementary practices in Massachusetts, please subscribe for Reiki Unified updates. https://www.reikiunified.com/support-our-mission
About Reiki Unified
Reiki Unified is a non-profit organization dedicated to uniting the United States Reiki community and spearheading a national movement to protect Reiki practice from local and state licensing. https://www.reikiunified.com/
# # #
Press Contact
This year’s bill does not offer a reason why these diverse alternative healing therapies should be licensed. It does include a regulation that, “A member of the police department of a town may, upon appropriate legal process, enter and inspect any premises in that town used for massage, alternative healing therapy or the giving of vapor baths.” However, obtaining a local health inspection or search warrant is an option and recourse already possessed by law enforcement. And massage businesses are already licensed.
While no data exists that licensing has ever meaningfully reduced the sex trade (which these bills seem squarely aimed at), this proposed licensing requirement would hurt not only the Massachusetts state economy, but impact hundreds of spiritual practitioners, teachers of holistic modalities, consumers, and hospice and hospital programs that are now bringing comfort and relief to citizens throughout the Commonwealth.
Flawed Fiscal Strategy
Requiring state licenses for these spiritual practitioners and those offering instructional programs would introduce cumbersome bureaucratic processes, levy licensing fees (state-certified teaching programs would require a $5,000 bond), that could put countless practitioners out of business, hurt families, increase jobless claims, and reduce educational programs. It would also restrict trade and health care offerings to state-endorsed, dominant professions. Massachusetts licensing laws already cost the Commonwealth 64,222 jobs and $411.6 million in lost economic activity.
Flawed Standardization Strategy
The bill would create an Advisory Council comprising one practitioner for each of the various healing therapies. However, there are more than 100 different types of Reiki -- a spiritual practice recognized by the National Institute of Health as a form of complementary medicine that does no harm. Creating a board sufficiently knowledgeable and capable of creating standards and educational requirements for various types of practice across a range of alternative healing therapies is simply not feasible.
Healing Therapies Affected by these bills include but are not limited to:
• Asian bodywork therapy
• Ayurvedic Therapies
• Body Mind Centering
• Energy and somatic healing practices
• Feldenkrais Method
• Polarity or Polarity Therapy
• Qi Gong
• Reflexology
• Reiki, levels II and above
• Structural Integration or Rolfing
• Trager Approach
Licensing would require an individual to “complete and provide proof of the successful passage or compliance with a training, course of study, supervised instruction, or certification process that reflects a national, state, or other recognized professional organization standard.” Such a standard currently exists for massage therapy. But not for many spiritual and energy-based alternative healing therapies.
“Creating a ‘professional organization standard’ for a spiritual practice is simply not suitable for government regulation,” said Rita Glassman, Founder, Reiki Unified. “Protecting Reiki and other complementary practices from unnecessary licensing enables all of us to access the care we want from the practitioners we choose.”
To stay informed about licensing efforts that affect Reiki and other complementary practices in Massachusetts, please subscribe for Reiki Unified updates. https://www.reikiunified.com/support-our-mission
About Reiki Unified
Reiki Unified is a non-profit organization dedicated to uniting the United States Reiki community and spearheading a national movement to protect Reiki practice from local and state licensing. https://www.reikiunified.com/
# # #
Press Contact
Reiki Unified
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook