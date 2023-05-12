Chilled and Deli Food Market: Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook By 2031

Rise in demand for ready-to-cook food items and change in lifestyle drive the growth of the global chilled and deli food market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global chilled and deli food market size was valued at $888,628.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,639,968 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. In 2021, the pies & savory appetizers segment accounted for approximately 28% of the global market in terms of value.

Chilled and deli cuisine are ready-to-eat items that can be consumed quickly and kept at a low temperature. The global chilled and deli food industry is likely to expand significantly in the future due to increase in demand for ready-to-eat foods. Chilled and deli food has become an essential component of the customers' lives. Furthermore, change in lifestyle demographics is a driving element in the chilled and deli food market growth.

The players operating in the global chilled and deli food market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their chilled and deli food market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Astral Foods Ltd., BRF S.A., Hormel Foods Corporation, JBS S.A., Samworth Brothers Limited, The Kraft Heinz Company, Tyson Foods, Inc, Waitrose & Partners, Wm Morrison Supermarkets, and 2 Sisters Food Group

By product type, the pies & savory appetizers segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global chilled and deli food market, due to its popularity and rise in consumption across the globe. However, the prepared salads segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for healthy food alternatives by the consumers to maintain proper health.

North America held the largest share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market, due to rise in consumption of chilled and deli food products in countries such as Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. However, the global chilled and deli food market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, due to rise in westernization and adoption of innovative chilled and deli food products.

In terms of value, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively contributed approximately 14% share of the global market in 2021.The developing countries, such as Brazil, India, and China display a huge growth potential for this market on account of high disposable income, decent number of millennial population preferring the consumption of convenience foods, and surge in the number of food service outlets in these countries.

According to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, nitrate is a potential producer of carcinogenic nitrosamines; nitrosamines are produced when cured meat products are heated to high temperatures (over 266°F or 130°C), such as frying or grilling the meat. Nitrosamines are linked to esophageal cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, and heart problems. Consumers are gaining knowledge about the negative effects related to the consumption of cured meats. As a result, customers are migrating away from cured meat products to fresh cuts of meat that are devoid of curing agents and additives.

