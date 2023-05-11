Submit Release
DED Announces Rural Workforce Housing Fund Recipients

Today, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) announced the recipients of $22,825,000 in awards through the 2022 round of Nebraska’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund (RWHF).

Authorized by the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act of 2017, the RWHF helps communities create quality, affordable housing to accommodate growth.

For the 2022 funding cycle, RWHF awards were available to eligible non-profit development organizations who supplied at least a fifty percent match (that is, fifty cents for every one dollar of RWHF funds awarded). In many cases, local financial institutions and employers partnered with the primary applicant in providing the local match. Combined, today’s recipients contributed more than $12.1 million in matching funds.

DED administers the RWHF program on behalf of the State of Nebraska through a competitive application process. The department then partners with recipients to provide input regarding project design, development, and implementation.

“Growing rural Nebraska is a priority for our agency,” said DED Interim Director Joe Fox. “The RWHF supports job creation and helps attract residents to our rural communities through strategic investments in affordable, high-quality housing. We had an outstanding batch of applicants for this cycle of RWHF awards. Congratulations to the awardees!”

Today’s awards were made possible by a general fund allocation authorized by the Nebraska Legislature in 2022.

The award recipients, their project areas, matching dollars, and amount awarded are listed below. For more information about the RWHF, visit opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/workforce-housing-fund. For questions, contact Nick Dropinski, Workforce Housing Specialist, at nick.dropinski@nebraska.gov or 402-580-0713. 

Rural Workforce Housing Fund Recipients, May 2023

Recipient Project Area Local Match RWHF Award
Albion Economic Development Corporation Albion $566,000 $1,000,000
Arcadia Safety and Preservation Fund, Inc. Valley County, primarily Arcadia $500,000 $1,000,000
Aurora Housing Development Corporation Hamilton County $500,000 $1,000,000
Box Butte Development Corporation Alliance $375,000 $750,000
Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Columbus $500,000 $1,000,000
David City Development Corporation David City $500,000 $1,000,000
Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation Grand Island $675,000 $1,000,000
Greater Fremont Development Council Fremont $503,000 $1,000,000
Greater Loup Valley Activities, Inc. Valley County, primarily Ord $551,500 $1,000,000
Hastings Economic Development Corporation Hastings $600,000 $1,000,000
McCook Economic Development Corporation McCook, Red Willow county $351,000 $702,000
Merrick County Development Corporation Central City $502,500 $1,000,000
NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska Norfolk $500,000 $1,000,000
Neligh Chamber of Commerce Neligh $255,000 $510,000
North Central Development Center, Inc. Brown, Keya Paha, & Rock counties $163,500 $327,000
O’Neill Chamber of Commerce O’Neill $500,000 $1,000,000
Panhandle Area Development District Sidney $500,000 $1,000,000
Phelps County Development Corporation Holdrege, Bertrand $300,000 $600,000
Ravenna Economic Development Corporation Ravenna $175,000 $350,000
Seward County Chamber & Development Partnership Seward County $378,000 $756,000
South Central Economic Development District, Inc. Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Franklin, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Howard, Kearney, Merrick, Nuckolls, Phelps, & Webster counties $430,000 $860,000
Southeast Nebraska Affordable Housing Council Nebraska City, Falls City, and Henderson primarily $800,000 $1,000,000
Spencer Community Economic Development, Inc. Spencer $350,000 $700,000
Twin Cities Development Scotts Bluff, Morrill, & Kimball counties $500,000 $1,000,000
Wausa Development Corporation Wausa $135,000 $270,000
West Central Nebraska Development District Imperial $500,000 $1,000,000
York County Development Corporation York County $500,000 $1,000,000
Total   $12,110,500 $22,825,000

