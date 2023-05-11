Public Invited to Informational Open House for South Dakota’s First Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) in Rapid City

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Contacts: Brenda Flottmeyer, Project Engineer, 605-394-1638

RAPID CITY, S.D. - On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold an informational open house to answer questions and share information about the Interstate 90 and LaCrosse Street (exit 59) project in Rapid City. The reconstructed interchange features a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI), which is the first DDI in the state of South Dakota.

The informational open house will be held in the Washington Room at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel, located at 2111 N. LaCrosse St. in Rapid City from 4 - 6 p.m. (MT). Presentations will be given at 4:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

The open house will be informal and include informational boards and a DDI floor map. Members of the project team will be available to answer questions and discuss the project.

The open house provides the public with the opportunity to learn more about the DDI, which will become fully operational this summer.

Additional information about the DDI project in Rapid City is available on the website at https://www.i90lacrosse.com.

