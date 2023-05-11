Environmental Protection Commission to meet in Emmetsburg

DES MOINES— The Environmental Protection Commission will meet in Emmetsburg, Iowa to tour the Iowa Lakes Regional Water, Osgood Water Treatment Plant and Lost Island Lake on Monday, May 15.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at The Shores at Five Island, 14 N Lawler Street, Emmetsburg, Iowa. The public can also attend via video conference or by phone. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/ rzo-uidn-tvg. To join by phone, call 631-618-4607, and enter the PIN code of 484 733 354 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Angie Clark at Angie.Clark@dnr.iowa.gov or to Angie Clark at DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

Commissioners will be asked to approve the grant recommendations for the Derelict Building Program, contracts with the State Hygienic Lab and University of Texas for the E-Plan System.

The agenda for the meeting:

Contract with the State Hygienic Laboratory-Ambient Stream Monitoring,

Collection, and Analysis Contract with the State Hygienic Laboratory-Ambient Stream Biological Monitoring and Laboratory Services

Contract with the State Hygienic Laboratory-Laboratory Certification

Contract with The University of Texas at Dallas- E-Plan System Access and Support

Derelict Building Grant Program-Grant Recommendations

Contract with the State Hygienic Laboratory-Land Quality Regulatory Programs Support

Find the complete agenda and more information under the Environmental Protection Commission section of the DNR’s website.

Commissioners include: Harold Hommes, chair, Windsor Heights; Amy Echard, secretary, Farmersburg; Brad Bleam, Rockwell City; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; Roger Zylstra, Lynneville; and Mark Stutsman, Hills. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.