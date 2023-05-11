Workshop to help communities fund redevelopment of abandoned or contaminated sites

A free, one-day workshop designed to help local communities redevelop brownfield sites on June 6 in Cedar Rapids and June 7 in Des Moines. The type of properties for consideration are where environmental contamination or concerns about hazardous materials, such as asbestos or lead-based paint in building materials, have hindered a community's interest in acquiring and redevelopment. The workshop will introduce communities to new and expanded financial and technical resources available to help redevelop these sites.

The workshop will provide attendees with information on technical and financial assistance for environmental analysis at brownfield sites, redevelopment concept planning, environmental assessment, and cleanup assistance, building demolition, and even building remodeling assistance. Financial assistance is available from $25,000 to $5,000,000 for site cleanup and redevelopment, subject to site and program eligibility.

The workshop is for local government officials, key community stakeholders, economic and community development organizations, not-for-profit entities, community groups, private citizens, and others working to revitalize Iowa communities.

Presented by the Iowa DNR, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency – Region 7, and the Kansas State University Technical Assistance to Brownfields Program (KSU TAB), this workshop will help attendees understand what a brownfield is and how redevelopment can kick-start community revitalization.

Meet brownfield redevelopment partners at IDNR, U.S. EPA, and KSU TAB and hear about the free tools and resources they offer.

Learn about state and federal grants, including new grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which significantly increases financial resources for brownfield site assessment and cleanup.

Learn about additional technical assistance, site analysis, and planning services that can help them meet their brownfield site and community redevelopment goals, and see examples from Iowa communities that have used these resources.

The IDNR is providing two dates and location options for attendees to choose from:

While the workshops are free, attendees must register first through KSU TAB. You will need to create a user profile with an email and password for registration.

For a complete listing of these and other KSU TAB resource workshops, go to: www.ksutab.org/events/ workshops

For more information, contact :

Mel Pins, IDNR, mel.pins@dnr.iowa.gov, 515.729.4616 Jennifer Clancey, KSU TAB, jmclancey@ksu.edu, 319.270.3394 Sheree Walsh, KSU TAB (for registration site questions) , chsr@ksu.edu, 785.200.7005