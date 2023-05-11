Dietary Fibers Market Size Worth USD 21,672.9 million by 2030 | AMR

Growth in use of dietary fibers in manufacturing fiber supplements is expected to positively fuel growth of the market.

Rise in demand for fiber supplements and numerous health benefits associated with dietary fibers have boosted the growth of the global dietary fibers market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for fiber supplements and numerous health benefits associated with dietary fibers have boosted the growth of the global dietary fibers market. However, unhealthy effects of excess consumption of fiber and variable standards & guidelines across regional regulatory bodies hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in applications of dietary fibers in the form of fortified snacks and surge in demand from developing economies are expected to create new opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2514

The global dietary fibers market size is expected to reach $21,672.9 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2030. On the basis of product, the insoluble dietary fibers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. However, the soluble dietary fibers segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The prominent dietary fibers industry players include Cargill, DuPont, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Inc., Tate & Lyle, Farbest Brands, J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG, Taiyo International, AGT Food and Ingredients, and Batory Foods. Key players are investing in the research and development of the dietary fibers and exploring the potential uses and application of the dietary fibers.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (295 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/e90b7d93b0a74a0c183fc1a1687e82d5

As per the dietary fibers market trends, based on raw material, cereals & grains is the dominating segment that garnered 46.5% of the dietary fibers market share in 2020. The legumes segment is anticipated to be the fastest- growing, owing to its increased production and usage for making dietary fibers.

As per dietary fibers market opportunities, on the basis of product, the insoluble dietary fibers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, owing to the fact that insoluble dietary fibers derived from oats, wheat, corn, potato, peas, rice, and legumes aid in prevention of constipation, excessive cholesterol, and obesity. Hence its demand is growing across the globe.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

The dietary fibers market was valued at $7,900.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $21,672.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

By raw material, the legumes segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on product, the soluble dietary fibers segment was valued at $4,515.2 million, accounting for 57.1% of the global dietary fibers market.

In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $1,295.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2514

As per dietary fibers market forecast, on the basis of application, the food & beverages segment dominated the market and garnered a market share of 45.6%, owing to its increased usage in production of functional food and increased awareness regarding consumption of dietary fibers among the population.

𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗲 𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀:

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nutraceutical-ingredients-market

Ashwagandha Extract Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ashwagandha-extract-market-A16876

Biotin Supplement Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/biotin-supplement-market-A10616

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.