Registrar Corp Offers 9th Edition of FDA-Approved Better Process Control School Online Training

Registrar Corp's Better Process Control School training empowers quality control professionals and food processing teams to meet and exceed government regulations on-demand.

/EIN News/ -- Hampton, Virginia, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registrar Corp, the leading compliance services and software firm, has been approved by FDA to become a recognized Better Process Control School (BPCS) training provider. Registrar Corp’s Online Training Course uses the 9th Edition "Canned Foods: Principles of Thermal Process Control, Acidification, and Container Closure Evaluation."

FDA regulations require low-acid or acidified food processors to operate with a certified supervisor on hand. Registrar Corp’s BPCS course meets these FDA regulations as well as USDA FSIS regulations for thermally processed meat and poultry products.

"Our new online and self-paced BPCS courses offer companies the most convenient and cost-effective solution for meeting FDA training requirements,” said Cynthia Weber, Director of Food Safety Training and Curriculum at Registrar Corp. “It allows employees to learn at their own pace, from anywhere, while providing a consistent and effective learning experience."

As the newest 100% online, FDA-approved (and soon-to-be offered in Spanish) training of its kind, Registrar Corp’s course combines compliance and comprehensive food safety practices, unlike any other training on the market. With a variety of specific training programs to choose from (Retort, Acidified, and Aseptic) quality control and food processing professionals are empowered to implement food safety best practices while meeting, and exceeding, government regulations specific to their business and operational needs.

By leveraging Registrar Corp's Better Process Control School training, companies can prioritize comprehensive food safety training while saving significant time and resources.

Registrar Corp's training provides reassurance that your food processing team will be fully compliant with the most up-to-date, convenient, and comprehensive Better Process Control School training program available today.

Additional Registrar Corp Compliance Services

Registrar Corp provides a variety of compliance services for food and beverage, medical device, drug, and cosmetics establishments, including:

FDA registration and renewal

Detention assistance

Inspection preparation

Food safety plans and implementation services

And more

About Registrar Corp

Since 2003, Registrar Corp has been a leading resource for global government compliance, offering regulatory tech-enabled services, fully online compliance training, software product solutions, and proprietary data. Headquartered in Hampton, Virginia, Registrar Corp has 20 worldwide offices and has made compliance quick and easy for more than 50,000 companies across 160 countries.

