Command Alkon and Dividia Technologies Honored as a 2023 Top 30 Editor's Choice Award Winner

A Blend of the Proven, Popular and New, the Award Reflects the Breadth of Products and Equipment Used by Asphalt Businesses

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asphalt Contractor, the nationally recognized magazine serving asphalt contractors and producers, has named Command Alkon, and Dividia Technologies’ Scale Watcher Cloud a Top 30 Editor's Choice award winner.



Asphalt Contractor's Top 30 Editor's Choice award represents the asphalt industry's best products gaining interest from end-users and asphalt professionals alike. The awarded products, exhibiting innovation and utility, were chosen based on submitted nominations and audience engagement during a 12-month period on ForConstructionPros.com, and narrowed down by the editorial team and advisory board.

Scale Watcher provides photo and video verification of a truck’s weighing process, providing proof of vehicle pickup without signatures. An optional Gate/Valve anti-theft module alerts authorized personnel of potential theft of materials.

With Scale Watcher Cloud, on-prem data is shifted to a web-based portal providing visual displays of important site events that are updated in real time, enabling Plant Managers to identify and fix bottlenecks. The License Plate Recognition cameras can be used to track arrival time and departure time for every truck, while the Performance Dashboard can drill down to determine cycle issues with Carriers, specific Truck Drivers, or plant resources or processes.

“It’s an honor to be chosen as one of Asphalt Contractor’s Top 30 Editor’s Choice Award Winners,” said Scott Dugan, Global Product Manager, VP at Command Alkon. “Our partnership with Dividia Technologies has resulted in something truly valuable for the asphalt industry. Historically, real data points on the full plant cycle time have been non-existent, or extremely difficult to acquire. Scale Watcher can deliver that visibility to plants of all sizes.”

"We are truly excited to spotlight the winners of our 2023 Top 30 Editor's Choice awards," says Asphalt Contractor Editor Brandon Noel. "The rapid pace of technological innovation and the speed at which new products come to market in the road building and asphalt industry is incredibly competitive. This year's winning products include the types of improvements and impacts that can truly help contractors be more efficient and, ultimately, separate them from competitors."

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the leading software and solutions provider that brings together technology and people for the heavy building industry. Command Alkon’s customer-focused suite of solutions enables you to take control of distributed, complex production and operations, while empowering teams to drive real-world impact. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

ABOUT ASPHALT CONTRACTOR

Asphalt Contractor magazine covers the latest cutting-edge information of the entire life cycle of asphalt pavements - from production to paving to preservation - in every issue. This industry leading magazine is also known for reporting on the latest trends and critical issues facing the industry and offers how-to articles designed to improve the reader's bottom line and competitiveness. Additional information on award recipients can be found in the May issue of Asphalt Contractor, and at ForConstructionPros.com.

