First Police Officers To Receive Constable Heidi Stevenson’s Watch Award Will Be Announced On May 15

/EIN News/ -- DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Several Nova Scotia police officers will be recognized for their extraordinary work to take impaired drivers off provincial roads and highways at the inaugural Constable Heidi Stevenson’s Watch Award presentation on May 15.



Media are invited to attend the awards ceremony:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. Location: Rotunda at RCMP H Division Headquarters, 80 Garland Ave., Dartmouth, NS Speakers: RCMP Asst. Commissioner Dennis Daley

Chief Mark Kane, NS Chiefs of Police Association

Inspector Don Moser, Committee Co-Chair

MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock

The Constable Heidi Stevenson’s Watch Award is a collaborative effort by MADD Canada, the Nova Scotia Police Chief’s Association, the Nova Scotia RCMP and the Nova Scotia Department of Justice to honour Cst. Stevenson and to recognize the efforts of police officers to reduce impaired driving.

Cst. Stevenson held many different roles throughout her 23 years as an active RCMP member, including as a dedicated Drug Recognition Expert. She was especially proud of her expertise in that area and deeply committed to helping make Nova Scotia’s roadways safer. Cst. Stevenson was one of the 22 people killed by a gunman in April 2020 in Nova Scotia. She was posthumously awarded MADD Canada’s Terry Ryan Memorial Award for Excellence in Police Service in honour of her work to prevent impaired driving.

