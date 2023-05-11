Sunwing and Hyatt Inclusive Collection deliver the vacation goods this summer with the chance to win an all inclusive getaway to Mexico

Plus, Canadians can book their dream vacation package at an attractive price with reduced rates for May

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This May, Sunwing customers can experience what sweet dreams are made of with Hyatt Inclusive Collection in stunning destinations beloved for years, from the ever-so-popular Cancun to Punta Cana, Montego Bay, Costa Rica’s biodiverse landscapes and beyond. Whether tapping into their spontaneous spirit or planning ahead for their future getaway that can’t come soon enough, Sunwing inspires Canadians to dream to win this May with exciting booking incentives that sweeten the deal.



In addition to limited-time rate reductions on family-friendly and adults only resorts in sought-after tropical destinations, travellers who purchase a Hyatt Inclusive Collection vacation package at select Dreams Resorts & Spas and Secrets Resorts & Spas properties by May 31, 2023, for departures by December 15, 2023, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a free seven-night all inclusive getaway for two at Secrets Tulum Resort and Beach Club in the heart of Tulum. Non-purchasing customers are also eligible but limited to one entry during the contest period and must complete a contest form on Sunwing.ca*. This boho-style resort, reflective of Tulum’s natural elements, is the perfect place to unwind with a range of adults only amenities that add to its serene ambience, from the lazy river to its cenote-style pool, luxurious on-site spa, exclusive dining experiences and more.

Hyatt Inclusive Collection offers Canadian travellers immersive, elevated experiences that turn moments into lifetime memories, plus Unlimited-Luxury® vacations that cater to every need. With Sunwing, customers can look forward to the true meaning of hospitality at Dreams Resorts & Spas and Secrets Resorts & Spas, best-in-class brands where lavish amenities, reservation-free dining at gourmet restaurants, exclusive Preferred Club room categories and more thoughtful touches await guests of all ages.

Paired with the exciting month-long incentives from Hyatt Inclusive Collection, Canadians can enjoy more perks and more value when travelling with Sunwing, including their first checked bag free at a value of $100+ roundtrip. The Sunwing Guarantee also includes transportation from the airport to the hotel and back* and the lowest price on change and cancellation protection with Sunwing’s Worry Free coverage options.

For more information or to find your feelgood on a Hyatt Inclusive Collections escape, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact a travel agent to take advantage of great rates and the chance to win a stay in paradise.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

