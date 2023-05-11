Hold on Tight! Santa’s Village Reveals New Attractions and Restaurants Set to Open Throughout 2023 Season

Santa’s Village to Welcome new Rollercoaster, Waterslide, Water Race Game and More

/EIN News/ -- EAST DUNDEE, Ill., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa’s Village announced today that throughout the 2023 season it will debut a new rollercoaster, waterslide, four dining options and more that will give park goers an exhilarating – and tasty – experience. The family-friendly amusement park will open for the season on May 14, and will entertain families through early October with premier attractions, including thrill rides, kiddie rides, games, food temptations and the Santa Springs water attraction, which opens Memorial Day Weekend.



"Santa’s Village has been helping Chicagoans create fun, family memories for more than 60 years," said Jason Sierpien, Park President of Santa’s Village. "This season, we are excited to announce the addition of several new attractions spanning across the park. With a new rollercoaster, a new slide in Santa Springs, four new dining options, and updated versions of the beloved bumper cars and swinging ship attractions, park goers will be entertained for hours."

New Attractions

Farmer’s Fling is an exciting addition to the park for the 2023 season. With a 36-inch height requirement, Farmer’s Fling is a figure eight spinning coaster that is perfect for families and is sure to satisfy any young rollercoaster enthusiast. Those looking to put their skills to the test can head over to the new Stinky Feet Water Race game for a chance to win big. The multi-player game invites participants to spray water at the duck in the tub for a little friendly competition and a chance to take home fun prizes.

Starting Memorial Day weekend, park goers can beat the heat at the Santa Springs water attraction that features an array of twisting and winding waterslides including the new Spearmint Twist slide, a green and white 300 ft. long body slide. The interactive water play attraction features zero-depth entry to a 10,000 square foot, 8-inch deep wading pool with a two-story interactive water play structure. The water play structure includes dozens of water toys with two giant tipping buckets and five water slides, plus a 50-foot long, four-lane kiddie racer slide, and two three-story, 300-foot long, candy cane striped water slides with pool-less runouts. While the kids play in the water area, parents can sit back and relax in surrounding lounge chairs or private cabanas that are available for rental. Santa Springs’ 2,000 square foot bath house can be utilized for families to dry off and change before and after enjoying the park’s other attractions.

Updated Attractions

Santa’s Village is also updating a number of beloved attractions to offer the same fun-filled experience in refreshed rides. The new and improved bumper cars attraction, Snowman Spin Out, now features a lower height requirement of 42”, allowing more children to join in on the fun. Looking to soar to new heights? Visit the new Pirates Revenge swinging ship, which replaced the Sea Dragon swinging ship. Earn your sea legs this summer by taking a swing on this exciting ride. For a tamer experience, children can become firefighters for the day and join the Santa’s Village Fire Department and take a ride on the new SVFD Engine No. 4. Once the sirens sound, that’s your cue to hop on the truck.

New Food and Beverage Options

Santa’s Village is expanding its variety of delicious eats and treats throughout the park, with options to satisfy even the pickiest park goer. The new Backyard BBQ offers brisket, chicken, hot links and pulled pork as sandwiches or meat plates. And, of course, barbecue wouldn’t be complete without mac and cheese which is available as a side. Pizza lovers can head to Prancer’s Pizza Parlour and for those with a craving for tacos, Santa’s Village has you covered with its new food truck option, Buttons. For a quick treat, you can stop by the Lemonade & Snacks kiosk for a refreshing drink, hot pretzel or cotton candy.

Santa’s Village first opened its doors in East Dundee in 1959 with the vision of bringing joy to local families through Christmas-themed attractions. Many of the attractions are still standing today, like Santa’s Tree House Slide, which has been a favorite across generations. General admission to Santa’s Village starts at $26.99 for park goers 36 inches in height and above. Entrance to Santa Springs is included in the general admission to Santa’s Village.

For the complete park operating schedule and to stay up-to-date on new activities, special weekend events and more, visit www.SantasVillageDundee.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Santa’s Village

With 21 rides, animal exhibits, games, special events, promotions, activities, delicious food, and experienced event planners, Santa’s Village delivers an unforgettable day of play. Operating since 1959, Santa’s Village embodies the essence of summer fun and family memories. Santa’s Village is a film friendly location within the Chicagoland and surrounding areas. To learn more, visit www.SantasVillageDundee.com.

