Wirebelt Company of America Chooses FirstLight to Support its New, Energy Efficient Manufacturing Facility

Metal conveyor belt manufacturing company selects FirstLight for its reliable, secure, and compliant data center services, Internet and dark fiber connectivity

/EIN News/ -- Albany, NY, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstLight, a leading provider of digital infrastructure services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, announced today that Wirebelt Company of America has selected FirstLight for data center services, Internet and dark fiber connectivity to its new, energy efficient manufacturing facility in Bedford, NH.

Headquartered in Bedford, NH, Wirebelt of America manufactures and supplies metal conveyor belting systems for manufacturing plants in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, electronics, automotive, and environmental services.

Earlier this year they opened their new manufacturing facility, which was designed with energy efficiency in mind, including solar panels, high efficiency insulation, lighting, and HVAC systems. They aim to maximize renewable energy for the facility with a goal to be as close to “net zero” as possible.

Wirebelt has long trusted FirstLight for Data Center services, first utilizing its Brunswick, Maine facility for colocation. Their satisfaction with the service led them to look immediately to FirstLight to provide the solutions needed to successfully open their new manufacturing plant.

"FirstLight is thrilled to continue working with Wirebelt Company of America," said Brandon Peyton, Chief Network Officer of FirstLight. “We’re not only excited to provide quality service to their facility, but also to support their efforts to reduce environmental impact while adding manufacturing jobs in the state of New Hampshire."

When planning the move to a new facility, one of Wirebelt’s biggest considerations was how its IT strategy would carry to the new location, specifically whether to build its own server rooms with power cooling generators or leverage a provider. After comparing cost effectiveness, quality, and other factors they selected FirstLight’s Bedford, NH data center. “Redundancy, reliability, and responsive support were strong determining factors,” stated Robert Kraus, IT Supervisor at Wirebelt, “paired with our previous positive experiences with FirstLight, it made the choice to partner with them again an easy one.”

Wirebelt now utilizes FirstLight’s full data center service in Bedford with power, cooling, Internet, and rack space. FirstLight also provides dark fiber connectivity between its main building and the data center, and Internet at the new site.

Kraus explained that the company's day-to-day operations have been greatly improved by switching to a full data center solution with FirstLight. “Now, we only have switches at our site, and we let FirstLight manage the rest. Not only has this lightened our workload dramatically, but knowing our data center needs are in FirstLight’s hands, and that we don’t have to worry about power, cooling or outages, has given us peace of mind. Overall, we are very impressed.”

