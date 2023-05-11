In his wonderful poetry, author Ezekiel Jeremiah expressed a mother's unwavering love
Book “It’s Always a Mother’s Day” Warms Hearts and Brings DelightTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stories that talk about a mother’s love always take readers to a new level of inspiration. It warms hearts, and reminds us of the selflessness of all the mothers in the world.
But what if these stories are written in poetry? Like songs, these stories become alive through rhymes and words that move our emotions. It gives us a fresher perspective of the words, and brings our love for our mothers to a new level.
In the latest book, “It's Always a Mother's Day: A Dedication of Unconditional Love” stories become alive, taking readers to an emotional journey that brings us back to the goodness and selflessness of our mothers. Readers are expected to be fascinated, motivated, and inspired with the kindness of their mothers, and to enrich their emotional connection to their moms - especially those whose moms they have longed to see.
The book is perfect as a gift, or as a keepsake to remind readers of the much selfless love their mothers have given to them, including the sacrifices mothers have to go through to raise a child or children or to keep a family afloat.
Ezekiel Jeremiah, the author of the book, was born in Trench Town Jamaica, and grew up in the country (St. Catherine/Old Harbour). Yes, Beautiful Jamaica, where he got his writing skills from writing love poems to the girls at school. It was apparent that Ezekiel was blessed with the talent of poetry.
After his years spent in Jamaica, he then came to the US, where he continued writing and wanted to do something special for his mother, so he came up with all these poems.
In his short but sweet synopsis, he writes: “Mother… Obey her, treasure her, honor her”.
Give your mom and your family a gift now! “It's Always a Mother's Day: A Dedication of Unconditional Love” is now available on Amazon and other leading bookstores nationwide.
