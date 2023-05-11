May 11, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Secures Two Indictments of Unemployment Compensation Fraud

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Secures Two Indictments of Unemployment Compensation Fraud

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that the Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit has produced two indictments.

Luke George, Winchester City; charged with: one count of felony conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178).

Ajarhi Roberts, Winchester City; charged with: one count of felony obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178) and one count of felony conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/182-178).

“I’m proud of the work put in by my Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit, the Virginia State Police, and our federal partners to ensure that unemployment compensation fraud allegations are thoroughly investigated, and that those who attempt to take advantage of Virginians are held accountable for their wrong and illegal actions,” said Attorney General Miyares.

This case was investigated by the Virginia State Police, U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General, and the United States Post Office of Inspector General.

The U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General provided the following statement: “An important part of the mission of the Office of Inspector General is to investigate allegations relating to fraud against unemployment insurance programs. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate these types of allegations,” said Syreeta Scott, Special Agent-in-Charge, Mid-Atlantic Region, U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General.

Last March, the Virginia Employment Commission asked Attorney General Miyares to help prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation. This is the fourth round of indictments the Attorney General has announced.

The Office of the Attorney General has no further comment as these cases are open and ongoing.

