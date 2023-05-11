Deluxe CCTV Offering New Technology with Hidden Cameras and Audio for Family and Tracking Security Needs
Surveillance security experts are the best home and business monitoring source for the newest audio and video monitoring equipmentSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Deluxe CCTV Inc., the leading manufacturer and distributor of video, audio surveillance, hidden cameras, GPS trackers, anti-phone tap devices, counter surveillance and infidelity detection, today announced it is expanding the company’s security product line with the latest technology available.
The company offers private, discreet shipping of its full line of surveillance products to customers. The primary goal of the business is to keep families and businesses safe 24/7.
Some of Deluxe CCTV’s featured new products include:
• 144-hour kids child hair tie scrunchie anti-bully voice recorder
• 480-hour mini handheld portable live real-time wi-fi audio voice recorder
• Apple air tag bug camera GPS audio listening frequency scanner detector
• Children’s interactive stuffed animal dog with 4K UHD camera
• Functional gym water bottle shaker with wi-fi 4K UHD camera
Deluxe CCTV is dedicated to its customers’ privacy. All products are packaged without any markings or identification. Shipping labels are also discreet and make no mention of any items that may be inside or sender identification.
As the industry's trusted source in video surveillance, Deluxe CCTV offers the latest quality technology in security solutions, including IP video surveillance, custom hidden cameras, GPS trackers, bug detectors, integrated surveillance systems and much more. Its products have been featured on the hit TV shows “It Takes a Thief,” “The Rachael Ray Show,” “Hotel Hell,” “Cops,” “Breaking Bad,” “CSI: Miami” and “Person of Interest.”
“Protect the things and people who matter most,” said CEO Dustin Dalton. “We know that safety and security concerns are growing every day. Any news source shows the growing dangers to home and personal security. People want to keep track of their property, families, elders, businesses and possessions.”
Deluxe CCTV has been in business for more than 23 years. It recommends buying security products only from a U.S. company. The company prides itself as a professional security service and offers recommendations for home automation, security cameras, digital video recorders, child and home protection and infidelity detection.
All orders are shipped the same day. Deluxe CCTV offers a 100% low price guarantee, lifetime technical support and product warranties.
For more information and to shop now, visit deluxecctv.com.
