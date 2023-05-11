Growing Demand for Miniature Pumps and Microfluidic Systems Driving the Micropump Market | CAGR of 16.2% - 2022 to 2031

Micropump Market 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global Micropump industry was estimated at $1.65 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $7.40 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Micropumps are small, lightweight devices used to move small amounts of fluid or gas with high precision and accuracy. They are commonly used in medical devices, chemical analysis equipment, and other applications where precise fluid handling is required.

The global micropump market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for miniaturized and portable devices across a range of industries.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for micropumps, due to the rapidly expanding medical device and semiconductor industries in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea.

Some of the key players in the micropump market include IDEX Corporation, KNF Neuberger, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Servoflo Corporation, and TTP Ventus Ltd.

The development of new materials, such as microfluidic chips and 3D-printed components, is expected to drive innovation and growth in the micropump market in the coming years.

Market Drivers:

Miniaturization and portability: Micropumps are increasingly being used in miniaturized and portable devices, such as medical implants, wearable devices, and lab-on-a-chip systems. The demand for such devices is increasing due to their convenience, ease of use, and ability to provide real-time data.

Medical device industry: The medical device industry is a major driver of growth in the micropump market. Micropumps are used in a variety of medical devices, such as insulin pumps, drug delivery systems, and blood pressure monitors. The growing demand for these devices, particularly in emerging markets, is driving the growth of the micropump market.

Chemical and pharmaceutical industry: Micropumps are used in chemical and pharmaceutical analysis equipment, such as chromatography systems and mass spectrometers. The increasing demand for these systems in drug discovery and development is driving the growth of the micropump market.

Market Segmentation:

By product type: Micropumps can be categorized into several types based on their design and functionality, such as diaphragm micropumps, peristaltic micropumps, syringe micropumps, and rotary micropumps.

By application: Micropumps are used in various applications, such as medical devices, analytical instruments, chemical processing, and semiconductor manufacturing. The market can be segmented based on the application of micropumps.

By end-user industry: The micropump market can be segmented based on the end-user industry, such as healthcare, chemical and pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and others.

By technology: The micropump market can also be segmented based on the technology used, such as electromagnetic, electrostatic, and piezoelectric micropumps.

By geography: The market can be segmented based on the geographical region, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Recent developments:

Partnership and collaborations: In September 2021, TTP Ventus Ltd announced a collaboration with the UK’s National Physical Laboratory (NPL) to develop and validate a new generation of digital pressure sensors for use in micropumps.

Advancements in microfluidic chip technology: In August 2021, a team of researchers from the University of Michigan developed a new microfluidic chip technology that can quickly and accurately detect the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in blood samples using a micropump.

3D printing: In July 2021, researchers from the University of California, San Diego developed a 3D-printed micropump that can be easily customized for different applications. The micropump can be printed in a matter of hours and can be used for drug delivery, microfluidic sensing, and other applications.

Competitive Landscape:

Arcmed Co. Ltd.

Bartels Mikrotechnik Inc

Cole Parmer India Pvt. Ltd.

ALLDOO Micropump Inc

Xavitech Micropump AB

Enomoto Micropump Mfg. Co

Burkert GmbH and Co. KG

Sandur Fluid Controls PVT. LTD.

TTP Ventus Ltd

Fluigent Inc

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America held the major share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global Micropump market. This is attributed to increase in number of research activities, technological advancements in the healthcare sector, and rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would garner the fastest CAGR of 17.0% by 2031. Surge in expenditure by government organizations to develop the healthcare sector, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in the number of key players in the province propel the market growth.

