Cassava Sciences Completes Patient Dosing in a Randomized Controlled Trial of Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease

The Cognition Maintenance Study (CMS) is a 6-month, Randomized Controlled Trial of Simufilam in Over 125 Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease.



Primary Outcome Measures Are Safety and Change in Cognition Scores.



Top-line Clinical Results of the CMS Are Expected in Q3 2023.

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced the completion of patient dosing in a 6-month, randomized controlled trial of simufilam in over 125 patients with Alzheimer’s disease. This trial is known as the Cognition Maintenance Study (CMS). Simufilam is Cassava Sciences’ investigational oral drug treatment for Alzheimer’s disease dementia.



“We all know that Phase 3 studies, if successful, provide evidence of efficacy,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “Our Cognition Maintenance Study addresses a flip side of the drug efficacy question: What happens when Alzheimer’s patients who were taking simufilam for a year stop taking the drug for six months? Differences that emerge between the group of patients that continued to take simufilam versus the group of patients randomized to placebo may suggest evidence of simufilam’s efficacy.”

The CMS is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 6-month trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of simufilam in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease dementia. The CMS follows a randomized withdrawal study design. To enroll in the CMS, patients must have previously completed 12 months or more of open-label treatment with simufilam. Enrollment in the CMS was open to all patients who responded to open-label treatment, as well as to all patients who had no apparent response to open-label treatment.

CMS study participants were randomized (1:1) to simufilam or placebo. The primary outcome measures are safety and change in cognition scores (ADAS-Cog) over 6 months in over 125 patients who completed dosing. The CMS dataset remains locked and blinded. After unlocking, the dataset will be analyzed by outside biostatisticians. Subgroup analyses may include patients by stage of disease, prior response to open-label treatment, baseline scores or other crucial shared characteristics.

Cassava Sciences expects to announce CMS top-line data in Q3 2023.

About Simufilam

Simufilam is a novel drug candidate designed to treat and slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Simufilam binds tightly to an altered conformation of the filamin A protein (FLNA) that is present in the brain of the Alzheimer’s patient and is critical to the toxicity of Aβ42. Simufilam is wholly owned by Cassava Sciences, without royalty or payment obligation to any third party.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Austin, Texas. Our mission is to detect and treat neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Our novel science is based on stabilizing—but not removing—a critical protein in the brain. Our product candidates have not been approved by any regulatory authority, and their safety, efficacy or other desirable attributes have not been established. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

