Glasswing Ventures Appoints Kleida Martiro as Partner

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glasswing Ventures , a first capital-in investor in startups applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and frontier technology to enterprise and cybersecurity markets, today announced that Kleida Martiro has been promoted to Partner. From deal sourcing, execution, and board governance, Kleida has used her experience and network to help identify and support the most promising early-stage AI companies.



Kleida represents the next generation of leadership within the firm, having started her career at Glasswing as Investment Associate and been promoted twice to Senior Associate and Principal within four years. Kleida led the $3.4M financing round in Retrocausal , a provider of AI-driven quality assurance systems for manufacturing professionals, where she serves as a Director on the board. While sourcing and serving as a board observer in six Glasswing portfolio companies, she has pursued and introduced revenue-generating customers and follow-on investors for each startup resulting in Seed, Series A, and Series B financing rounds. In addition, she led due diligence for 20 Pre-seed and Seed-stage frontier tech startups, eight of which are now Glasswing portfolio companies. Business Insider recently recognized Kleida as one of the “ Top 41 Most Important VCs in Boston ,” and Venture Capital Journal named Kleida a “ 2023 Venture Capital Journal Rising Star Under 40 ” for her accomplishments.

Before joining Glasswing Ventures, Kleida served as Head of Data Science at SocialFlow, where she led the Machine Learning efforts for the software platform, including its AI-powered proprietary content classifier for automating editorial content categorization. Previously, Kleida was an analyst at Digitas, where she oversaw the utilization of new technology tools to enhance the performance of marketing campaigns, including advanced analytics and the creation and implementation of digital content across social channels.

“We are excited to promote Kleida to Partner at Glasswing,” said Rick Grinnell , Founder and Managing Partner at Glasswing Ventures. “Kleida is a critical part of the firm's culture, highly respected by her peers in the industry, and her network is unparalleled. With her strong domain expertise in data science and unrelenting drive to stay on the cutting edge, Kleida is a domain expert on generative AI, and Large Language Models (LLMs), and AI more broadly. As a result, she has become one of the most recognized VCs focused on AI. I look forward to continuing to work with Kleida as a Partner as she invests in the most promising early-stage companies.”

“I’m honored to be part of the Glasswing team whose disciplined and thematic approach to investing in enterprise AI and frontier technology remains a constant source of inspiration, said Kleida Martiro, Partner, Glasswing Ventures. It is a privilege to fund and empower exceptional founders building generation-defining AI businesses that will transform the enterprise and security markets.”

Kleida’s appointment builds on Glasswing’s Building Partner Vision to create a diverse team of exceptional investors, successful entrepreneurs, and seasoned operators providing differentiated value to enterprise AI, cybersecurity, and frontier technology founders in the pivotal early business-building days.

Kleida’s proficiencies extend beyond supporting Glasswing’s portfolio of companies. In addition to mentoring at the Numa, Forum, and MassChallenge incubators, Kleida has spearheaded Glasswing Ignite , an industry-first cross-university community that enables undergraduate and MBA students to connect and receive hands-on sourcing and deal evaluation mentorship. With Ignite, Kleida has opened the doors for the next generation of VCs, particularly those of under-represented backgrounds in the industry. Through Ignite, Kleida recently placed ten students in full-time positions in the startup and VC community. As a Partner at Glasswing Ventures, Kleida will further her impactful support of founders and the startup community and advance the AI ecosystem more broadly.

Kleida graduated cum laude from Mount Holyoke College with a BA in Mathematics and Economics and holds an MBA with honors from the Kellogg School of Management.

About Glasswing Ventures:

Glasswing Ventures is a first-capital-in venture capital firm dedicated to investing in startups applying AI and frontier technology to enterprise and cybersecurity markets. The firm was founded by visionary partners with decades of experience in these markets, a disciplined investment approach, and a strong track record of industry-leading returns. Glasswing leverages its deep domain expertise and world-leading advisory councils to invest in exceptional founders who transform markets and revolutionize industries.