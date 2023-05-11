Contact: Heather Tehan, (315) 793-2447

Release Date: May 10, 2023 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $8 Million Road Rehabilitation Project in Oneida County Project Will Resurface Genesee Street and Campion Road in Village of New Hartford; Replace Watermain, Sidewalks, and Signals New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that work is getting underway on an $8 Million project that will rehabilitate portions of Genesee Street (State Route 921E) and Campion Road in the Village of New Hartford in Oneida County. The project will resurface the roadways, replace extensive segments of sidewalks, and add new curb ramps and traffic signals to improve mobility and enhance safety for motorists and pedestrians along two of the village’s most heavily traveled roads. The project, which will take place over the next two construction seasons, will also replace a key watermain that will improve water service for area residents. “Improving the transportation infrastructure of this corridor is vital to those living, working, and traveling throughout the Mohawk Valley,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This project is a great example of how local partnership can improve mobility for all users of the road, enhancing the quality of life for local residents while solving a complex local infrastructure issue.” The project will cover the stretch of Genesee Street from State Route 12 South to Richardson Avenue in Utica and Campion Road to Oxford Road to Mill Street (State Route 921T). Genesee Street will be restriped from Paris Road through the intersection with Oxford Road, and a dedicated left turn lane will be added from Genesee Street to Campion Road, and new signals will be installed to improve traffic operations and enhance safety. Working with the Mohawk Valley Water Authority, NYSDOT will also replace the 100-year-old watermain with over 4,700 feet of new watermain along Genesee Street and Oxford Road to Mill Street. This cost and time-saving measure, also known as a betterment, allows NYSDOT to utilize materials provided by the Mohawk Valley Water Authority and incorporate the work into the pavement rehabilitation project. Watermain replacement, signal, and curb ramp work will begin this month and is scheduled to complete by the end of 2023. The remainder of the paving work is anticipated to be completed in 2024. The portion of watermain work between Paris Road and Oxford Road is planned to be performed at night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and is expected to begin in late June and continue through the summer to minimize impacts to traffic and businesses. There will be a detour during night hours. Parking along Genesee Street will be unavailable at times, and single lane traffic may be encountered during construction. Construction plans allow for the annual New Hartford Memorial Day Parade to take place as scheduled on Monday, May 29. State Senator Joseph A. Griffo said, “Investing in and rehabilitating our infrastructure is an important endeavor. This extensive project will enhance safety, improve mobility for pedestrians and motorists and help to drive economic opportunity in the community and region." State Assemblyman Brian Miller said, “We are pleased that the much needed rehabilitation of a portion of Genesee St. (State Route 921E) and Campion Rd. in the Village of New Hartford has been announced. This $8 million project will enhance safety for pedestrians with new sidewalks, curb ramps and traffic signals, while also resurfacing travel lanes for motorists. It will also allow for the replacement of a key watermain that will enhance the water service provided to local residents, restaurants, and businesses throughout the area. Investing in our local infrastructure is fundamental for our communities to thrive. As a member of the Assembly Committee on Transportation, I would like to thank Commissioner Dominguez, the New York State Department of Transportation and everyone who was involved in making this $8 Million project happen.” Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente, Jr. said, “This project will enhance mobility and safety on some of the most heavily-travelled roadways within the Village of New Hartford and improves water service for its residents. Village of New Hartford Mayor Don Ryan said, "Our Village Board is excited and thankful for the State DOT project, including the replacement of 100 year old water main line and much needed paving. This will improve our main street and quality of life for our residents."