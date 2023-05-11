Interstate Changes Happening in Council Bluffs next week

Posted on: May 11, 2023

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – May 11, 2023 – Motorists should be prepared for changes to Interstate 80, I-29, and Northbound Frontage Road in Council Bluffs next week that may slow down their trip.

On Sunday night, May 14, weather permitting, the ramp from future northbound I-29 and Northbound Frontage Road to westbound I-480 is scheduled to open at around 11 p.m. This change will allow detoured interstate traffic traveling towards westbound I-480 to merge onto the interstate sooner, instead of driving to West Broadway. The ramp can be accessed from the left lane on Northbound Frontage Road. When northbound I-29 opens, the ramp will be accessible from the right lane, which is different from the previous interchange configuration.





Furthermore, the ramp from Madison Avenue to eastbound I-80 is anticipated to close early Monday, May 15, around midnight. This closure may last up to six months. The closure will allow construction crews to rebuild the ramp and connect it to the new eastbound bridge that is currently being built. Motorists should follow the marked detours during this time.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Iowa DOT is working hard to keep the public informed of construction impacts and actively seeks opportunities to update the public. For more information or to sign up for alerts, visit the program website at www.CouncilBluffsInterstate.IowaDOT.gov. You can also contact the program office at 712-216-3339 or info@CouncilBluffsInterstate.com.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#