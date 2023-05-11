Medical Devices Testing Services Market 2023 Innovations and Outlook By Players – SGS S.A, Toxikon, Intertek Group etc

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing demand for medical devices testing and the growing incidence of chronic diseases are driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Medical Devices Testing Services Market will be worth USD 14.25 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for testing of medical devices. The increasing need to obtain enhanced accuracy and durability of the medical devices has resulted in the rising adoption of the testing services by pharmaceutical companies. Manufacturers of medical devices are outsourcing the testing services to third-party entities to reduce the increasing product recalls, which is expected to drive the growth of the medical devices testing services market. The presence of stringent regulatory protocols to ensure the safety of the devices is most likely to fuel the demand for the testing services of the medical devices. Increasing demand for in-vitro tests to detect infectious diseases and monitor drug therapies and the overall health condition of the patients is a growing trend in the medical devices testing services Market.

One of the primary drivers of the medical devices testing services market is the increasing demand for medical devices. As the global population ages and chronic diseases become more prevalent, the demand for medical devices continues to rise. These devices must be thoroughly tested and validated before they can be used in clinical settings, which drives the demand for testing services.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 Medical Devices Testing Services Market :

SGS S.A., Toxikon, Inc., Intertek Group plc, Pace Analytical Services, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., American Preclinical Services LLC, North American Science Associates, Inc., Sterigenics International LLC, Eurofins, and WuXi AppTec Group, among others.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Medical Devices Testing Services Market . It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Medical Devices Testing Services Market , competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Medical Devices Testing Services Market

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐧 Medical Devices Testing Services Market 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

In January 2020, SGS acquired Thomas J. Stephens & Associates, Inc., a nationally recognized clinical research organization that is serving the cosmetic and personal care industry. The acquisition is expected to expand the consumer & retail service portfolio of SGS in the clinical testing sector for cosmetic and personal care products in the USA.

The preclinical segment held the largest market share of 57.6% in 2019. Increasing investments in the R&D of the preclinical testing of medical devices is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Microbiology & Sterility Testing are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast period. Rising investments by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries on the testing services and increasing research are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives on improving the healthcare infrastructure and availability of skilled labor at lower costs are driving the Medical Devices Testing Services market in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Medical Devices Testing Services Market on the basis of Phase, Service, and region:

Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinical

Preclinical (Medical Coatings and Antimicrobial Wound Dressings)

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Chemistry Test

Package Validation

Microbiology & Sterility Testing (Pyrogen and Endotoxin Testing, Anti-microbial Activity Testing, Sterility Test and Validation and Bio-Burden Determination)

Biocompatibility Tests

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

