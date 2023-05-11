Exela Technologies, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- First Quarter Highlights

Revenue of $273.6 million, down 2.1% year-over-year (0.9% on a constant currency basis)

Net loss of $45.4 million

Gross profit ( 1) of $57.2M, up $9M sequentially and gross margin improved to 20.9%

of $57.2M, up $9M sequentially and gross margin improved to 20.9% Adjusted EBITDA of $34.7M

$64.9M new TCV and renewal of $43.3M TCV reflect strength of award-winning best-in-class solutions and services

Value enhancing initiatives: Project Neon, XBP Europe and Recapitalization of Debt progressing

Results of the Special Meeting of Shareholders to be announced by May 12, 2023

Conference call scheduled for May 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET

IRVING, Texas, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader, announced today its financial results for first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Our financial results demonstrate improvement in some financial metrics. However, we continue to stay focused on further improvements in business performance and financial flexibility,” said Par Chadha Executive Chairman of Exela.

Revenue: Revenue for Q1 2023 was $273.6 million, a decline of 2.1% compared to $279.4 million in Q1 2022. Revenue for the Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (“ITPS”) segment was $193.7 million, a decline of 5.5% year-over-year, primarily due to $3.2 million of currency translation from a strong dollar, transition revenue (2 ) and other customer losses. Healthcare Solutions revenue was $63.0 million, an increase of 11.3% year-over-year, led by higher volumes from our existing healthcare customers. Legal and Loss Prevention Services revenue was $16.9 million, a decrease of 20.4% year-over-year due to lower project based engagements.





Revenue for Q1 2023 was $273.6 million, a decline of 2.1% compared to $279.4 million in Q1 2022. Operating income/(loss): Operating loss for Q1 2023 was $6.9 million, compared with operating loss of $7.3 million in Q1 2022. The $0.4 million year over year improvement in operating loss of was due to higher gross profit and lower depreciation and amortization offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses and related party expense.





Operating loss for Q1 2023 was $6.9 million, compared with operating loss of $7.3 million in Q1 2022. The $0.4 million year over year improvement in operating loss of was due to higher gross profit and lower depreciation and amortization offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses and related party expense. Net Loss: Net loss for Q1 2023 was $47.5 million, compared with a net loss of $57.9 million in Q1 2022. EBITDA (3 ) : EBITDA for Q1 2023 was $18.0 million compared to $3.5 million in Q1 2022. EBITDA margin for Q1 2023 was 6.6% compared to 1.3% in Q1 2022. Adjusted EBITDA (4 ) : Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2023 was $34.7 million, a decrease of 4% compared to $36.1 million in Q1 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin for Q1 2023 was 12.7%, a decrease of 25 basis points from 12.9% in Q1 2022.



Net loss for Q1 2023 was $47.5 million, compared with a net loss of $57.9 million in Q1 2022.

Capital Expenditures: Capital expenditures for Q1 2023 were 1.1% of revenue compared to 3.1% of revenue in Q1 2022



(1) Gross Profit is defined as revenue less cost of revenue excluding depreciation and amortization (2) Transition revenue is attributable to exiting contracts and statements of work with certain customers that we believe was unpredictable, non-recurring and were not a strategic fit to Company’s long-term success or unlikely to achieve the Company’s long-term target margins. (3) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of EBITDA is attached to this release. (4) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA is attached to this release.



Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast



Exela will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results at 9:00 AM ET on May 11, 2023. To access this call, dial 833-255-2831 or +1-412-902-6724 (international). The password for the call is “Exela Earnings Call”.

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through May 18, 2023 at 877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay passcode is 8980704. A replay will also be archived on the Exela investor relations website at http://investors.exelatech.com.

Exela invites all investors to ask questions that they would like addressed on the conference call. We ask investors to submit questions via email to IR@exelatech.com.

A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website (www.exelatech.com). A supplemental slide presentation that accompanies this call and webcast can be found on the investor relations website (http://investors.exelatech.com/) and will remain available after the call.

About Exela

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 15,000 employees operating in 21 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Find out more at www.exelatech.com

To automatically receive Exela financial news by e-mail, please visit the Exela Investor Relations website, http://investors.exelatech.com/, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This press release includes constant currency, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, each of which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Exela believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial performance, results of operations and liquidity and allows investors to better understand the trends in our business and to better understand and compare our results. Exela’s board of directors and management use constant currency, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess Exela’s financial performance, because it allows them to compare Exela’s operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of Exela’s capital structure (such as varying levels of debt and interest expense, as well as transaction costs resulting from the combination of Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, SourceHOV Holdings, Inc. and Novitex Holdings, Inc. on July 12, 2017 (the “Novitex Business Combination”) and capital markets-based activities). Adjusted EBITDA also seeks to remove the effects of integration and related costs to achieve the savings, any expected reduction in operating expenses due to the Novitex Business Combination, asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and other similar non-routine items outside the control of our management team. Optimization and restructuring expenses and merger adjustments are primarily related to the implementation of strategic actions and initiatives related to the Novitex Business Combination. All of these costs are variable and dependent upon the nature of the actions being implemented and can vary significantly driven by business needs. Accordingly, due to that significant variability, we exclude these charges since we do not believe they truly reflect our past, current or future operating performance. The constant currency presentation excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate constant currency revenue and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the exchange rates from the corresponding prior-period and compare these adjusted amounts to our corresponding prior period reported results. Exela does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to liquidity or financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Exela’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures and therefore the basis of presentation for these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are not required to be uniformly applied, are not audited and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Net loss is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures presented here. For reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measures to these non-GAAP financial measures, see the schedules attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the network outage described in this press release and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela’s assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,908 $ 15,073 Restricted cash 40,911 29,994 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $8,263 and $6,402, respectively 99,322 101,616 Related party receivables and prepaid expenses 741 759 Inventories, net 16,913 16,848 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,020 26,206 Total current assets 195,815 190,496 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $213,178 and $207,520, respectively 68,518 71,694 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 40,109 40,734 Goodwill 186,877 186,802 Intangible assets, net 191,121 200,982 Deferred income tax assets 1,578 1,483 Other noncurrent assets 29,084 29,721 Total assets $ 713,102 $ 721,912 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 72,047 $ 79,249 Related party payables 2,548 2,473 Income tax payable 421 2,045 Accrued liabilities 63,459 61,340 Accrued compensation and benefits 51,134 54,143 Accrued interest 31,629 60,901 Customer deposits 19,090 16,955 Deferred revenue 18,278 16,405 Obligation for claim payment 58,413 44,380 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 5,167 5,485 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 11,373 11,867 Current portion of long-term debts 136,696 154,802 Total current liabilities 470,255 510,045 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 953,432 942,035 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 9,055 9,448 Pension liabilities, net 17,098 16,917 Deferred income tax liabilities 11,702 11,180 Long-term income tax liabilities 2,809 2,742 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 30,663 31,030 Other long-term liabilities 6,168 6,104 Total liabilities 1,501,182 1,529,501 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common Stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 1,600,000,000 shares authorized; 1,274,326,639 shares issued and 1,274,204,054 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 and 278,777,820 shares issued and 278,655,235 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 261 162 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively Series A Preferred Stock, 2,778,111 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 1 1 Series B Preferred Stock, 3,029,900 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Additional paid in capital 1,169,548 1,102,619 Less: Common Stock held in treasury, at cost; 122,585 shares at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (10,949 ) (10,949 ) Equity-based compensation 57,069 56,958 Accumulated deficit (1,993,445 ) (1,948,009 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (6,893 ) (4,788 ) Unrealized pension actuarial losses, net of tax (3,672 ) (3,583 ) Total accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,565 ) (8,371 ) Total stockholders' deficit (788,080 ) (807,589 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 713,102 $ 721,912





Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 273,620 $ 279,398 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 216,467 223,504 Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 44,381 43,040 Depreciation and amortization 16,560 18,212 Related party expense 3,112 1,987 Operating profit (loss) (6,900 ) (7,345 ) Other expense (income), net: Interest expense, net 44,180 39,760 Debt modification and extinguishment costs (gain), net (8,773 ) 884 Sundry expense, net 748 307 Other expense (income), net (282 ) 6,159 Net loss before income taxes (42,773 ) (54,455 ) Income tax expense (2,663 ) (2,501 ) Net loss $ (45,436 ) $ (56,956 ) Cumulative dividends for Series A Preferred Stock (954 ) (864 ) Cumulative dividends for Series B Preferred Stock (1,153 ) (75 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (47,543 ) $ (57,895 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (3.37 )





Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (45,436 ) $ (56,956 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss Depreciation and amortization 16,560 18,212 Original issue discount and debt issuance cost amortization 7,456 3,531 Debt modification and extinguishment costs (gain), net (9,760 ) 196 Credit loss expense 1,983 61 Deferred income tax provision 521 635 Share-based compensation expense 111 308 Unrealized foreign currency losses (gain) 238 (180 ) Loss (Gain) on sale of assets 88 (41 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions Accounts receivable 950 (6,146 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,494 ) (8,858 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (24,232 ) 5,345 Related party payables 94 (12 ) Additions to outsource contract costs (116 ) (140 ) Net cash used in operating activities (53,037 ) (44,045 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,888 ) (7,728 ) Additions to patents - (25 ) Additions to internally developed software (1,014 ) (829 ) Proceeds from sale of assets - 175 Net cash used in investing activities (2,902 ) (8,407 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock from at the market offerings 69,260 119,196 Cash paid for equity issuance costs from at the market offerings (2,232 ) (4,664 ) Borrowings under factoring arrangement and Securitization Facility 31,985 35,837 Principal repayment on borrowings under factoring arrangement and Securitization Facility (31,325 ) (34,144 ) Cash paid for withholding taxes on vested RSUs - (195 ) Lease terminations - (15 ) Cash paid for debt issuance costs (6,308 ) (5,615 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (1,137 ) (1,516 ) Borrowings from senior secured revolving facility and BRCC revolver 9,600 - Repayments on senior secured revolving facility - (49,477 ) Proceeds from issuance of 2026 Notes - 55,364 Borrowings from other loans 12,152 1,865 Cash paid for debt repurchases (3,633 ) - Proceeds from Second Lien Note 31,500 - Repayment of BRCC term loan (34,204 ) (22,675 ) Principal repayments on senior secured term loans and other loans (14,107 ) (7,544 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 61,551 86,417 Effect of exchange rates on cash 140 (50 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,752 33,915 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents Beginning of period 45,067 48,060 End of period $ 50,819 $ 81,975 Supplemental cash flow data: Income tax payments, net of refunds received $ 1,147 $ 1,486 Interest paid 65,300 9,941 Noncash investing and financing activities: Assets acquired through right-of-use arrangements 405 50 Accrued capital expenditures 1,945 1,483

Exela Technologies Schedule 1: First Quarter 2023 vs. Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Performance $ in million Q1-2023 Q1-2022 Increase

(Decrease)

YoY ($ mn) Increase

(Decrease)

YoY (%) Q4-2022 Increase

(Decrease)

QoQ ($ mn) Increase

(Decrease)

QoQ (%) Information and Transaction Processing Solutions $ 193.7 $ 205.0 $ (11.3) (5.5%) $ 184.8 $ 8.9 4.8% Healthcare Solutions 63.0 56.6 6.4 11.3% 65.3 (2.3) (3.5%) Legal and Loss Prevention Services 16.9 17.8 (0.9) (5.1%) 16.8 0.1 0.6% Total Revenue $ 273.6 $ 279.4 $ (5.8) -2.1% $ 267.0 $ 6.7 2.5% Gross profit 57.2 55.9 1.3 2.3% 48.1 9.1 18.8% Gross profit margin 20.9% 20.0% 0.9% 88 bps 18.0% 2.9% 287 bps SG&A 44.4 43.0 1.3 3.1% 38.9 5.5 14.0% Operating (loss) income (6.9) (7.3) 0.4 (6.1%) (153.1) 146.2 (95.5%) Operating margin (2.5%) (2.6%) 0.1% 11 bps (57.3%) 54.8% 5481 bps Net income (loss) (45.4) (57.0) 11.5 (20.2%) (194.1) 148.7 (76.6%) Net income margin (16.6%) (20.4%) 3.8% 378 bps (72.7%) 56.1% 5612 bps EBITDA 18.0 3.5 14.5 410.9% (135.8) 153.8 (113.2%) EBITDA Margin 6.6% 1.3% 5.3% 531 bps (50.9%) 57.4% 5745 bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 34.7 $ 36.1 $ (1.4) -4.0% $ 35.5 $ (0.8) -2.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.7% 12.9% (0.3%) -25 bps 13.3% (0.6%) -61 bps



