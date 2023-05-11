Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,061 in the last 365 days.

Tracy Robinson and CN Leaders to Address Investor Conferences on May 17 and 18

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tracy Robinson and CN leaders (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), to address upcoming conferences:

  • Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Automotive, Industrials and Transportation Conference on May 17, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET);
  • Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer and Ed Harris, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address the Bank of America’s 2023 Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference on May 18, 2023 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

CN will provide a live webcast via the Investors section of its website at www.cn.ca/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN’s network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community
Jonathan Abecassis Stacy Alderson
Senior Manager Interim Assistant Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
(438) 455-3692 (514) 399-0052
media@cn.ca investor.relations@cn.ca


Primary Logo

You just read:

Tracy Robinson and CN Leaders to Address Investor Conferences on May 17 and 18

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more