Meet photographer Chen Man via exclusive Grimes NFT by Art Platform founded by Sotheby’s and Christie’s veterans
Chen Man's 'Silent Noise: Episode 01' NFT Collection Featuring Grimes, Released in Partnership with IV Gallery and LiveArtNEW NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LiveArt release is in partnership with IV Gallery, whose artist roster includes Beeple, Pak, WhIsBe and BossLogic
"Silent Noise: Episode 01" - World-Renowned Photographer Chen Man presents Grimes in an Iconic NFT Collection on May 24th at 3pm UTC.
We are excited and honored to be bringing Time photographer of the year, Chen Man, into the Web3 space with this new digital art NFT collection "Silent Noise" Episode 1. A native digital work incorporates a photo shoot with GRIMES, to create the iconic sci fi, dystopian, manipulated photo style Man is famous for, with digital prints in museums worldwide and editions selling for up to $25,000. Chen Man has photographed celebrities globally, from Rihanna to Nicole Kidman, and for brands from Dior to Adidas.
"Silent Noise" Episode 1 will be available as a limited edition of 500 NFT's at $100 each, to create an attractive entry level into the Chen Man universe. Chen Man's mission is to create an interactive, inclusive, and engaged experience for her audience, so an exciting reward mechanic will be incorporated to allow personal interaction with Chen Man, even being able to attend one of her photoshoots for one fortunate collector.
"Silent Noise" Episode 1 will also act as an access point to each of the following episodes released over the next 12 months, each episode being a unique collection, a chapter in the narrative, to complete one of the most innovative, complete and well thought out projects we've seen.
We're incredibly excited at LiveArt to be able to present great work from some of the world's most important artists, Chen Man's NFT collection exemplifies that.
About LiveArt
Established by a team of art market insiders and tech innovators, LiveArt is a leading global art platform that blends innovative technology with intimate knowledge of the art market to put collectors and artists in control. LiveArt provides collectors unmatched access to proprietary art pricing data and market insights so they can buy and sell artworks with confidence, discretion, and efficiency. The AI-powered data platform is the preeminent destination for art market data and analysis, live auction streaming, real-time and historic pricing information, detailed analysis of artist and market trends, and financial and cultural context. LiveArt Trading Floor is a digital peer-to-peer marketplace that provides for ultimate discretion, allowing users to determine how much information about their identity and works of art is disclosed.
The Premint Link: https://www.premint.xyz/chen-man-silent-noise-episode-01/
Website Link: https://chenman.liveart.xyz/
