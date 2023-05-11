Subscription Box Market Statistics, Global Industry Outlook, Research Report 2023-2028

Subscription Box Global Market Research Report 2023

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐱 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐱 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the Subscription Box Global Market Research Report 2023. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐱 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

The global subscription box market size reached US$ 28.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 73.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during 2023-2028.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐨𝐱?

Subscription boxes are a method of product distribution and marketing strategy that involves recurring deliveries of niche products on a monthly, half-yearly, or yearly basis. Subcom, or subscription-based e-commerce businesses, often use subscription boxes to offer customers unique features, including surprise or mystery items, product curation, and attractive packaging. They are used in a variety of sectors, including personal grooming and hygiene, childcare, books, food and beverages, health and fitness, and pet care, and can provide subscribers with promotions and personalized experiences. This type of product distribution and marketing strategy has found extensive applications across many industries and has become a popular way to engage customers. Additionally, it offers an integrated gaming experience on smart devices, enabling the user to view another user’s game via live video streaming.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐱 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

The growing preference for convenience and personalization majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the consumers seeking out products and services tailored to their individual preferences and are also easy to access. Since subscription boxes provide an all-in-one solution that offers a range of products and services that are tailored to their needs and delivered right to their doorstep, this is significantly supporting the market. Along with this, the rising popularity of subscription services is making them more affordable and accessible to a wider range of consumers, which, is, in turn, impacting the market favourably. Moreover, numerous retailers are introducing long-term subscription services to develop customer loyalty, which is contributing to the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top Subscription Box Companies and Brands by IMARC Group-

• Amazon Subscribe & Save (Amazon.com, Inc.) (NASDAQ: AMZN)

• BarkBox (BARK: NYSE)

• Birchbox (NASDAQ: WBA)

• Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN)

• Glossybox (The Hut.com Ltd.)

• Grove Collaborative Inc. (NYSE: GROV)

• HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS: HELFY)

• FabFitFun

• Harry's Inc.

• Loot Crate

• Personalized Beauty Discovery Inc.

• TechStyle Fashion Group

• Dollar Shave Club, Inc. (Unilever plc)

𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐱 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Apart from this, the growing influence of social media blogs and celebrity endorsements is driving the demand for the product, particularly among urban and millennial audiences. As a growing number of social media-based startups are embracing subscription boxes to build brand recognition, establish steady revenue, and foster integrated marketing are major driving factors. In line with this, several startups are collaborating with several social media bloggers, vloggers, and influencers to advertise their products, thereby providing a thrust to the market. Furthermore, various high-end fashion and beauty brands are providing free product trials and extensive discounts through the use of subscription boxes, which is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include the rising popularity of online shopping and changing consumer preferences.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Clothing and Fashion

• Beauty

• Food and Beverages

• Pet Food

• Baby Products

• Health and Fitness

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫:

• Male

• Female

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Replenishment Subscription

• Curation Subscription

• Access Subscription

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, and Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

