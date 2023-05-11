Anti-Drone Market : Electronic System, Laser System, Kinetic System by Technology Growing at CAGR 27.9% From 2022-2031

Anti-Drone Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Anti-Drone Market," The anti-drone market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Anti-drones are specially designed surveillance equipment to keep an eye on highly secured areas by ensuring no drones are flying over that restricted area. Anti-drones used at such locations are equipped with superior quality tracking & responding components that tracks an unidentified drone and crashes it during its flight. Anti-drone system installed at different locations have an in-built radio frequency simulator that matches with the frequency of the drone and disconnects the user control over the drone by enabling its control over the drone and hence leading it to either crash the UAV at the location or cause it to land.

With the advancement in technology, numerous technology-driven companies such as Thales, Raytheon, Saab and others, are offering a superior quality anti-drone system to be used at different locations, which creates a wider scope for the growth of the market across the globe. For instance, in September 2020, Blighter Surveillance Systems launched the latest radars, the A800 3D drone detection radar for land, air and sea surveillance. The radar’s main function is to detect and locate commercial ‘hobby’ drones in 3D space. Its optimized air security mode provides a unique ability to search for low-slow-small (LSS) threats caused by the misuse of small drones including the commonly used ‘DJI Phantom’ style quadcopters. Similarly, in December 2021, Dedrone & Swisscom Partner to protect people, property, and information from the threat of unauthorized drones. Swisscom customers protecting critical sites can now expand security protection into their airspace through Dedrone drone detection and threat mitigation solution. Such developments create a wider scope for the growth of the market across the globe.

Moreover, the market has been witnessing suitable growth in recent years, owing to increase in investments carried by governments across the globe to enhance the defense sector, which creates lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market across the globe. For instance, in November 2022, DroneShield and Operator Tactical Solutions launched a virtual reality-based solution for counter-drone training. The capability was developed to provide military and law enforcement customers with immersive planning and rehearsals against unmanned aerial threats. The system works with Droneshield’s DroneGun Tactical and DroneGun MKIII handheld drone interceptors. Similarly, in December 2020, Dedrone, Vodafone and Amazon Web Services (AWS) partnered to provide airspace security for critical infrastructure. Sites of critical importance, including airports, stadiums, correctional facilities, energy facilities, corporate headquarters, government buildings, and military installations, can seamlessly upgrade their security programs with Vodafone Business and Dedrone.

In addition, the market is supplemented by numerous factors such as increase in use of drones and rise in drone related accidents and emergence of various startups offering anti-drone systems, which creates a positive environment for the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, factors such as detection effectiveness and anti-drone system is expensive, hinder the growth of the market across the globe. In accordance with the same, opportunistic factors such as advancement in anti-drone technology and technological advancements in tackling drone swarms create a wider scope for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By technology, the laser system segment is projected to dominate the global market in terms of growth rate.

By application, the detection segment is projected to dominate the global anti-drone market in terms of growth rate.

By end use, the military & defense segment is projected to dominate the global market in terms of growth rate.

By platform, the handheld segment is projected to dominate the global market in terms of growth rate.

The key players operating in the anti-drone market are Advanced Radar Technologies, Blighter Surveillance Systems Limited., Dedrone, Detect, Inc., DroneShield, Liteye Systems Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, SAAB, and Thales.