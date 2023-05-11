Beer Market Is Now The Fastest Growing Category In Online Retail

Beer Market size was valued at $605,246.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $816,847.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The beer market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing consumption of beer in developing region like Asia-Pacific. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in disposable income and changing consumer preferences, rise in number of on-premise distribution channels, and surge in youth population and average number of female drinkers, globally boost the growth of the global beer market. On the other hand, volatile raw material prices, taxations and higher excise duties on imported and local beer, and impact assessment curb the growth to certain extent. However, advancement of naturally sweetened, healthier alcoholic drinks, and impact analysis are anticipated to bring a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Emerging nations are expected to provide major opportunities for the beer market during the forecast period. The rise in acceptance of beer consumption and surge in popularity of beer for special occasions are expected to stimulate the market growth in emerging nations such as China, Canada, and Germany. Moreover, rise in social media is becoming the latest beer market trends in developed countries as it is taking lifestyle of millennials and Gen Z toward spending more on premium products, which is likely to open new avenues for the market participants to enter emerging markets.

Numerous manufacturers are indulge in producing of strong and flavorful beer across the globe. Moreover, the flavors such as honey-flavored, tart & funky, sour, fruit & spicy, malty & sweet flavors has attracted large number of customer base. Furthermore, the continuous innovation in the ingredient, flavor and packaging of beer has increasingly appealed to the customer worldwide. In addition, easy availability of flavored beer in bars, restaurant, wine shops and other has further boosted the beer market growth. Increasing youth interest towards flavored and strong beer across all the region is further expected to boost the market.

The key players profiled in the beer market analysis are Anheuser-Busch InBev, Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, Carlsberg Group, Diageo PLC, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Inc, Heineken Holding NV., Squatters Pubs and Craft Beers, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., The Boston Beer Company, Inc, and United Breweries Limited.

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the beer segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the beer market forecast period.

By packaging, the beer industry is divided into glass, metal can and others. Glass segment lead in terms of market share and is expected to continue to grow with robust CAGR during the forecast period.

By category, the premium segment held the major share in the market in 2020, and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By production, the beer market is segmented into macrobrewery, microbrewery and craft brewery. The macrobrewery segment held the major share in the market, and is projected to retain its dominance during the forecast period

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for highest market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5%.

