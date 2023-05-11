Hemostats Market: Insights and Analysis for Investors and Industry Professionals | CAGR 5.3% - 2031

Hemostats Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hemostats market was valued at $2.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $4.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Hemostats are medical devices used to control bleeding during surgical procedures or to prevent excessive bleeding after injury or surgery. They work by promoting blood clotting and facilitating wound healing.

The global hemostats market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rise in the number of surgical procedures, and the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

The market is highly competitive, with several established and emerging players offering a wide range of hemostats products. The key players in the market include Baxter International Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Medtronic plc.

The market is segmented based on product type, application, and end-user. The product types include active hemostats, passive hemostats, and combination hemostats. The applications include general surgery, cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, and others. The end-users include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: Chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes are on the rise globally. These diseases require surgical intervention, which often results in bleeding that needs to be controlled using hemostats.

Rising number of surgical procedures: The increasing number of surgical procedures, both traditional and minimally invasive, is driving the demand for hemostats. This is due to the fact that these procedures often require the use of hemostats to control bleeding.

Growing demand for advanced hemostats: There is a growing demand for advanced hemostats that offer better hemostatic efficacy, faster hemostasis, and fewer side effects. This is driving innovation in the development of new hemostats that offer these benefits.

Technological advancements in hemostats: The development of new technologies such as electrocautery and ultrasonic energy-based devices is improving the hemostatic efficacy of hemostats. This is further driving the demand for advanced hemostats.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type: The hemostats market is segmented based on product type into active hemostats, passive hemostats, and combination hemostats. Active hemostats are products that contain thrombin, fibrin, or other clotting factors that actively promote clot formation. Passive hemostats, on the other hand, are products that work by absorbing blood and facilitating the clotting process. Combination hemostats combine both active and passive hemostatic agents.

Application: The hemostats market is segmented based on application into general surgery, cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, and others. Hemostats are used in various surgical procedures to control bleeding and facilitate wound healing.

End-user: The hemostats market is segmented based on end-user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospitals are the largest end-user segment, accounting for the majority of hemostat sales.

Geography: The hemostats market is segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are the leading regions in the global hemostats market due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and the increasing number of surgical procedures.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2021 and is estimated to continue its dominancy through 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The other regions analyzed in the report are Europe and LAMEA.

Competitive Landscape:

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Pfizer Inc.

CryoLife, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc. (a subsidiary of BD)

Medtronic plc

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Stryker Corporation

Recent developments:

Launch of New Hemostats Products: Several companies have launched new hemostats products with improved hemostatic efficacy, faster hemostasis, and fewer side effects. For example, in 2021, Baxter International Inc. launched Hemopatch, a novel, self-adhering hemostat that offers rapid hemostasis and effective sealing of surgical wounds.

Acquisitions and Collaborations: There have been several acquisitions and collaborations in the hemostats market to expand product portfolios and increase market share. For instance, in 2020, CryoLife Inc. acquired JOTEC AG, a Germany-based medical device company that specializes in surgical grafts and hemostats.

Advancements in Technology: Advancements in technology have led to the development of new hemostats products that offer better hemostatic efficacy and faster hemostasis. For example, electrocautery and ultrasonic energy-based devices have been developed to improve the hemostatic efficacy of hemostats.

