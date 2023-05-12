Mount Sinai Medical Center Named Level III Maternal Care Verified Facility by The Joint Commission

Mount Sinai is the first hospital in South Florida to receive verification, continuing our commitment to the highest quality and care for our community.

MIAMI BEACH, FL, USA, May 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- As the only Level III facility in South Florida, Mount Sinai Medical Center has demonstrated it can care for complex maternal medical conditions, obstetrical complications, and fetal conditions.The MLC Verification program provides an objective assessment of a facility’s capabilities and verifies that a hospital has the expertise, equipment, and resources in place for a patient’s specific needs and risk level. When complications arise, verification also confirms hospitals have agreements in place so the mother can be transferred to a higher-level facility with the appropriate level of care.Developed using ACOG’s Levels of Maternal Care Obstetric Care Consensus (OCC) document, the program aims to reduce maternal morbidity and mortality by encouraging the growth and evolution of systems that help standardize perinatal regionalization and risk-appropriate maternal care. The review includes comprehensive uniform definitions, a standardized description of maternity facility capabilities and personnel, and a framework for integrated systems that address maternal health needs.Through the Maternal Levels of Care Verification program, Joint Commission experts provide an objective assessment of a facility’s capabilities. By verifying that a hospital treats patients it has the expertise, equipment, and resources to care for, Maternal Levels of Care Verification facilitates more successful, safe births and maternal outcomes. With verification, a facility can strengthen the community’s confidence in the quality and safety of its services and treatments.“We are incredibly proud of this achievement and are grateful to our care team for always providing next-level care and compassion to all our patients,” says Kylie Rowlands Perez, Assistant Vice President, Maternal Child Care.Levels of care include the following:Level I: Basic Care — Care for low- to moderate-risk pregnancies, demonstrating the ability to detect, stabilize, and initiate management of unanticipated maternal-fetal or neonatal problems that occur during the antepartum, intrapartum, or postpartum period until the patient can be transferred to a facility at which specialty maternal care is available.Level II: Specialty Care — Level I, plus moderate- to high-risk antepartum, intrapartum, and postpartum conditions.Level III: Subspecialty Care — Levels I and II, plus care for more complex maternal medical conditions, obstetric complications, and fetal conditions.Level IV: Regional Perinatal Health Care Centers — Levels I, II, III, plus on-site medical and surgical care of the most complex maternal conditions and critically ill pregnant women and fetuses throughout antepartum, intrapartum, and postpartum care.“The Joint Commission commends Mount Sinai Medical Center for being named a Level III maternal care verified facility and for its efforts to standardize maternal care and reduce maternal morbidity and mortality,” says Deborah Ryan, MS, RN, Interim Executive Vice President, Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission. “The Maternal Levels of Care Verification program will help Mount Sinai Medical Center strengthen regionalized care for mothers and babies in its community.”To learn more, visit The Joint Commission website ###About Mount Sinai Medical CenterFounded in 1949, Mount Sinai Medical Center is the largest independent, private, not-for-profit teaching hospital in South Florida. Mount Sinai’s mission is to provide quality health care to a diverse community enhanced through teaching, research, charity care, and financial responsibility. Mount Sinai’s Centers of Excellence combine technology, research, and academics to provide innovative and comprehensive care in cardiology, neuroscience, oncology, urology, and orthopedics. One of the original statutory teaching hospitals in the state of Florida, Mount Sinai is the hospital of choice for those who seek the level of expertise and care that only a teaching hospital can offer. Mount Sinai currently offers nine convenient locations in Miami-Dade County, including three emergency centers, and two specialty care offices and a primary care office in Monroe County. For more information on Mount Sinai Medical Center, visit msmc.com or call 305.674.CARE (2273).