Real World Evidence Solutions For Oncology Market Size and Share Worth USD 4.77 Billion in 2032- Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of cancer is a major factor driving revenue growth of the real world evidence solutions for oncology market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global real world evidence solutions for oncology market size reached USD 1.38 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The market revenue growth is significantly driven by the rising incidence of cancer. Increasing Real-World Evidence (RWE) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration in the healthcare sector is a key factor driving the market for clinical decision support systems.

Significant demand for high-tech RWE solutions is being created by the increasing number of cancer patients around the world. RWE systems can comprehend more and larger amounts of data, improving patient care. In addition, universal health care and research organizations are likely to face challenges such as high costs, protracted wait times for patient treatments, and the time-consuming, expensive, and risky process of developing new pharmaceutical entities with the increase in the incidence of rare diseases and the trend towards personalized healthcare.

To Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1772

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The breast cancer segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The primary drivers of the segment's growth are the rising incidence of breast cancer and patient knowledge of the benefits of breast cancer screening. Growing global financing for breast cancer research is a key factor in the rise in market revenue.

The Electronic Health Record (EHR) segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share over the forecast period. The segment is growing as a result of oncology practices using Integrated EHRs for patient data management more frequently. Integrating EHR systems make it easier to access patient records and backgrounds. Based on these, the best clinical diagnosis procedure is provided, and the best medications or other prognoses are suggested.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Real World Evidence Solutions For Oncology market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Anthem, Inc.; IQVIA Inc.; ICON plc; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Clinigen Limited; Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Oracle; Parexel International Corporation; PerkinElmer, Inc.; IBM Corporation

Segmental Analysis

The global Real World Evidence Solutions For Oncology market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Real World Evidence Solutions For Oncology sector in a strategic manner.

The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Electronic Health Record (EHR)

Integrated dataset

Others

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Gain Access to the Complete Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/real-world-evidence-solutions-for-oncology-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2023–2032

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Real World Evidence Solutions For Oncology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Real World Evidence Solutions For Oncology Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

Request customization of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1772

Related Reports:

Smart Cities Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smart-cities-market-size-to-reach-usd-1-427-84-billion-in-2030--emergen-research-301709047.html

Digital Workplace Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/05/03/2221532/0/en/Digital-Workplace-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-90-52-Billion-in-2028-Rising-Trend-of-Bring-You-Own-Device-and-Increasing-Need-to-Reduce-Operational-Costs-are-Key-Factors-Driving-Indust.html

Micro Displays Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/04/19/2212538/0/en/Micro-Displays-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-9-50-Billion-in-2028-Increasing-Demand-for-Thin-and-More-Efficient-Displays-Comprising-OLED-Materials-is-Driving-industry-Growth-says-Emerge.html

PVDF Membrane Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/03/16/2193957/0/en/PVDF-Membrane-Market-to-Reach-Value-of-USD-1-072-3-Million-by-2027-Stringent-Regulations-Regarding-Filtration-of-Wastewater-from-Industrial-and-Chemical-Sectors-will-Industry-Growt.html

Digital Transformation Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-transformation-market-size-to-reach-usd-2-669-48-billion-in-2030--emergen-research-301719328.html

Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/16/2176383/0/en/Radiation-Therapy-Quality-Assurance-QA-Phantoms-Market-Size-to-Reach-Value-of-USD-36-4-Mn-by-2028-Increasing-Demand-for-Phantoms-for-Tumor-and-Cancer-Treatment-will-be-the-Key-Fact.html

Amorphous Metal Market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000120.000082259.html

Automotive MEMS Sensor Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/12/11/2143512/0/en/Automotive-MEMS-Sensor-Market-Size-To-Be-Worth-USD-4-84-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.