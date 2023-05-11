THREE MIAMI MOMS TO RECEIVE FREE CHARITY RECONCONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY IN HONOR OF MOTHER’S DAY

The A.L.L. Charity Surgery Day for Moms will honor Adele Lynn Lampert, dearly departed mother of Dr. Joshua Lampert, and mothers in need everywhere.

The Adele Lynn Lampert (A.L.L.) For Moms Day Gives Gift of Surgery for Moms in Need, In Honor of Dr. Joshua Lampert’s Mother and Mother's Day.

It is my goal that A.L.L. for Moms Charity Surgery Day will become an annual event. I want to give back to moms who give us the gift of life by gifting them with care they need but cannot afford.” — Joshua Lampert, M.D.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Three moms from three different walks of life will cross paths together, as mothers and as the recipients of the inaugural A.L.L. for Moms Charity Surgery Day, sponsored by Miami-based plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Joshua Lampert, M.D.

A.L.L. stands for Adele Lynn Lampert, Dr. Lampert’s dearly departed mother, whose birthday was May 21, the day that three mothers will undergo charitable reconstructive surgery to correct issues to which they otherwise could not afford. The day was selected in honor of Adele’s birthday and in the spirit of Mother’s Day, which takes place the Sunday prior.

“It is my goal that A.L.L. for Moms Charity Surgery Day will become an annual event,” says Lampert. “I want to give back to local moms, all of whom give us the gift of life, by gifting them with care they need but may not be able to afford.”

A tri-county search for applicants launched in April. After sifting through hundreds of applications, Dr. Lampert and his staff selected three mothers to be the recipients of this charitable surgery day:

1. Paulette Etzel: 41 years old from Palm Beach, Paulette is a single mother to daughter, Juliette. Paulette is having left breast explant surgery. She received breast implants as a graduation present for a confidence boost and to feel better in work clothes. As we now find is common with most breast implant illness patients, Paulette began experiencing debilitating medical issues about three to four years after her implants, including IBS, insomnia, and acid reflux. In 2019, she started to have tremendous left shoulder and breast pain. They found a 9cm endometrium and she had to have a hysterectomy. None of it took away the pain from the left breast so Paulette wants to remove her implants. As a result of her many medical issues, Paulette has been unable to work. As such, she makes jewelry at home with her daughter and sells it online. Her goal is to set a good example for her daughter, be healthy, and return to work.

2. Milena Iribarren: Originally from Argentina, Milena is a 33-year-old single mother. Milena is having a c-section scar correction. Milena had two sons, the first of which passed away after she gave birth to him in 2011. Her second son, born in 2014, just turned 9. With her second son, she had an emergency c-section which left her with a terrible scar which she describes as a "lump, followed by an indent, and then another lump". Her son calls it "the butt" because it looks like a sideways butt. Milena suffers from self-esteem issues as she says you can see the scar through clothing which makes her very self-conscious. She says even in this Florida heat, she will wear a jacket or hoodie tied around her waist no matter how hot it is to hide the lumps. "I blame my body for a lot of things in my life like losing my son, but I think it's time I started loving it again. So, if I can help make it healthy and beautiful, I think that would be a really good start."

3. Teresa Hernandez: Teresa came to Florida 25 years ago from Nicaragua. Teresa is having breast explant surgery. She received breast implants 22 years ago and, much like Paulette, has noticed a steady decline in her health since. Five years ago, her husband passed away leaving her a single mother to her son, Maximillian, 11 years old. "I want to be healthy, stronger, and available for Maximillian. My son needs me, and mommy needs to be available. I feel guilty for the decision I made back then for vanity."

“My mom envisioned and helped me create my plastic surgery facility and ambulatory surgery center, Lampert MD Plastic Surgery. She did all this while providing me unconditional love, guidance, and loyalty. This day is dedicated to her," says Lampert.

