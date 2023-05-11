Lung Cancer Surgery Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2029 | Accuray, Ethicon, Teleflex
The Latest Released Lung Cancer Surgery market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Lung Cancer Surgery market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Lung Cancer Surgery market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Accuray Incorporated (United States), Angiodynamics Inc. (United States), Ethicon (United States), Johnson & Johnson LLC (Russia), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (United States), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Teleflex Incorporated (United States), Ackermann Instrumente GmbH (Germany), Karl Storz GmbH (Germany), Scanlan International (United States), Trokamed GmbH (Germany)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Lung Cancer Surgery market to witness a CAGR of 7.09% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Type (Thoracotomy, Minimally Invasive Surgeries) by End User (Hospital, Operating room, Outpatient clinic) by Product (Surgical Devices, Monitoring Devices) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Lung cancer surgery is done for the patients in which cancer is caused by formation of tumor owing to uncontrolled growth of cells in the lungs tissues. Primary lung cancer is also known as carcinomas which occurs in the lungs whereas secondary lung cancer begins in other parts of the body. Rising incidences and prevalence of lung cancer demand an innovative and cost effective solution at large scale which provide immense growth opportunity for key players as well as for new entrants.
Market Trends:
• Growing Research and Developments to Find Cost Effective Solution
• Increasing Health Budget in Developing Countries
Market Drivers:
• Growing Geriatric Population
• Rising Number of Lung Cancer Cases
• Technical Advancement Lung Cancer Treatment Methods
Market Opportunities:
• Government Initiatives to Prevent and Treat Cancer
• Growing Health Awareness and Disposable Income in Emerging Countries
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Lung Cancer Surgery Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Lung Cancer Surgery
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Accuray Incorporated (United States), Angiodynamics Inc. (United States), Ethicon (United States), Johnson & Johnson LLC (Russia), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (United States), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Teleflex Incorporated (United States), Ackermann Instrumente GmbH (Germany), Karl Storz GmbH (Germany), Scanlan International (United States), Trokamed GmbH (Germany)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Lung Cancer Surgery Market Study Table of Content
Lung Cancer Surgery Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Thoracotomy, Minimally Invasive Surgeries] in 2023
Lung Cancer Surgery Market by Application/End Users [Hospital, Operating room, Outpatient clinic]
Global Lung Cancer Surgery Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Lung Cancer Surgery Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Lung Cancer Surgery (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
