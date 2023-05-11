RESILIENCE BRINGS HER CAMPAIGN TO SAVE THE PLANET TO BAY AREA SCHOOLS

Jessica Jane Robinson created the graphic novel character Resilience to inspire children to work toward saving the planet Jessica Jane Robinson as her character Resilience can talk to students and reach them in a way normal teachers can't Resilience was featured at the 68th United Nations Civil Society Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah

San Francisco Bay Area environmental leader and performance artist Jessica Jane Robinson is an example of an innovative educator working in schools today.

ALAMEDA, CA, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco Bay Area environmental leader and performance artist Jessica Jane Robinson is one of the many examples of innovative educators and teachers now working in our schools worth acknowledging as we continue National Teachers Week May 8-12.

“I want to inspire a new generation of potential environmental leaders to take their place in protecting the future of the planet,” says Robinson, a former Miss Alameda (2010-2011) and founder of the non-profit organization Resilience Birthright. "I think we can solve climate change by practicing sustainability and conscious daily choices. Education is the key, and children are great because they are quick learners and eager to take positive action because they want to make a difference."

In her 10-year control working with schools in the largely in the San Francisco Bay Area and all over California, Robinson has worked with over 80 schools. This includes over 165 school assemblies during which she has reached over 46,900 audience members and students.

Robinson, who studied drama in college and has an acting background, created an alter ego graphic comic book hero named Resilience, and a graphic novel series called “Resilience: Birthright”, to help reach people through artful storytelling and to inspire cultural and social change. She created an entire K-12 school program around this “environmental superhero” and has become a hot commodity for cities and schools all over the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Resilience can speak to the kids in a way that normal adults cannot,” explains Robinson. “I want them to learn that the actions they take now and in the near future will have a ripple effect 20-30 years from now. I also want them to be well-informed now so that they can make positive decisions that will effect their future, and let them know that I’ll be there supporting them every step of the way.”

Robinson starts most school sessions in full character, and then usually continues by showing a short film such as her film "Recycle Woman”. She then reviews the importance of composting, recycling, and zero waste practices and how they are a part of the solution to solving climate change, and uses the online carbon calculator as a tool to illustrate her points. Ms. Robinson will then introduce the green team and student volunteers who helped with a waste audit of the three bins from lunch the week before.

The students will share the waste audit results followed by their specific call to actions for their peers to help improve their school's waste diversion program.

The program is very adaptable to different age groups, with sessions for grades Kindergarten-8th, as well as more specialized curriculum for high school students. For more information: https://www.resiliencebirthright.org.

About Jessica Jane Robinson

Jessica Jane Robinson has been a zero waste practitioner and active and impactful environmental leader in the Bay Area for over a decade, and has served as Vice President of the Northern California Recycling Association since 2016, and as treasurer from 2013-2016. Known for her creativity and multi-faceted approach to environmental education and outreach, she used her platform as Miss Alameda, a crown she held from 2010-2011, to showcase sustainability and climate issues by creating a character she played called “Recycle Woman” complete with costume and superhero cape. The character evolved into an imaginative story and was renamed “Resilience”, and a graphic novel series called “Resilience Birthright” was launched in 2018. In her hometown of Alameda, she used the Miss Alameda platform launch a grassroots program she called “Miss Alameda Says Compost!”, which helped the city address the Climate Protection Plan it adopted in 2008. Her efforts were also crucial in helping Alameda work toward reaching it diversion goals by 2020.

Robinson’s impact has been felt all over the region, as she has developed innovative programs for school districts in Alameda and Contra Costa Counties, and has implemented recycling and compost programs all over the Bay Area. She works with businesses, community organizations, school districts and individuals on engagement projects that help achieve zero waste and and climate protection goals. She got involved with former Vice President Al Gore’s Climate Reality Project in 2012 and quickly became and “Al Gore Climate Leader” by August of that year, and among the 19,000 climate leaders from 154 countries around the world, she is ranked by the organization in the top 50 and top 1% for the impact she has had since becoming a climate leader. In 2019, she has made presentations 110 times and reached over 27,000 audience members.

Robinson attended the University of San Francisco, where she received her BA degree in Performing Arts and Social Justice, minor in dance. Jessica participated as Miss Alameda for the 2010 and the 2011 Miss California USA pageant in part because her background

