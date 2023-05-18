NY Product Design Awards Wraps Up 2023 First Competitive Season - Official Results Now Out

2023 NY Product Design Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2023 NY Product Design Awards S2 Call for Entries 2023 S1 NY Product Designer of the Year 2023 S1 NY Product Design of the Year

The NY Product Design Awards wrapped up its first competitive season for 2023 and its winners have been announced.

As the level of competition continues to increase year after year, we are excited to see more great works come in over time.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Product Design Awards wrapped up its first competitive season for 2023 and its winners have been announced. Out of over 850 entries submitted, the competition had determined winners by examining the submitted works and how they improved people’s daily lives.

With the hopes of honoring and promoting product designers, whose works make the world a better place, the NY Product Design Awards was created. The competition opens its doors to both professionals and enthusiasts, and spotlights the importance of product design, as the consumption of goods becomes more complex than ever with the world becoming more integrated and connected.

Complete List of Design and Designer of the Year Title Winners for 2023 NY Product Design Awards: Season 1 Released

With the conclusion of the first season, the NY Product Design Awards has narrowed down a list of outstanding entries and nominated them as "Design of the Year" and "Designer of the Year". These entries received the highest scores in the competition and had clearly displayed mastery of their craft. The winners are:

1. Product Design of the Year

• G-SHOCK MOVE - GBDH2000 by 5WPR, US (Season 1)

2. Product Designer of the Year

• Zeta - Augmented Reality Neurosurgical Navigation by D+I (Design + Industry), AU (Season 1)

“The competition is eager to congratulate each winner for their success and would like to commend them for their works, which truly shine a positive light on the future of design,” Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA), remarked. “Their approach in design which takes into consideration ease of use and measurable benefits is certainly something worth taking after.”

IAA had brought on numerous industry professionals to be jurors, with the intention of guaranteeing impartiality and enforcing strict standards of assessment. The jury was tasked with identifying stellar works amongst the submissions, and to honor these works with an award and recognition, in the hopes that by doing so it would elevate the industry’s benchmark of excellence. IAA also received nominations from prestigious professionals for consideration as jurors.

Grand Jury Panel & Evaluation Process

The awards had measures set in place to uphold fairness in their judging process. One way of doing so was to diversify the perspectives in judging, which was done by bringing on 12 jurors from 11 countries. These jurors are highly-regarded professionals in their fields and are under the banner of prestigious companies, such as Creative Art Director of Ogilvy Australia - Alexandre de Mello Collares, Managing Director/Co-Founder of LR Seoul - Joon Kwon, Associate Creative Director at MullenLowe - Renato Barreto, Industrial Designer at Arena Design Studio - Elham Mirzapour, and Executive Director of Design at Futuredge Design Studio - Arvin Maleki, to name a few.

To further the ends of impartiality, the blind judging method was also utilized. With this, the assessed individual entries in a vacuum, devoid of other submissions to influence and color the jurors’ opinions. This resulted in entries winning purely due to their own merits. Assessment was also completed with contemporary industry standards, which really helped set the tone of the competition.

Participation of International Brands

The NY Product Design Awards was also graced by entries from distinguished companies such as CASETiFY, Alexander Shorokhoff Uhrenmanufaktur, Untitled Motorcycles, Jan Flook Lighting Pty, DOWELLDESIGN, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co., sieger design, Coyne PR, Kongju University, HP Inc., and Le Portier.

There were also entrants who created works for famous companies that were present in the competition. These entrants represented familiar names such as Casio America, Inc., SOSO Factory, Unilever, Yabá Group, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Sevenhills Distillery, Cecei Brewery, SIEGER by FÜRSTENBERG, and Paul Heinrich Neuhorst Ilka Henkel.

“As always, the NY Product Design Awards is proud to be a platform to showcase and honor excellent designers’ works,” Thomas said. “As the level of competition continues to increase year after year, we are excited to see more great works come in over time.”

Visit the NY Product Design Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners: https://nydesignawards.com/winner.php

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.