(Video) Iran’s retirees launch new wave of nationwide protests over economic woes

PARIS, FRANCE, May 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Retirees and pensioners of Iran’s telecom industry took to the streets in large numbers on Monday in yet another wave of protests over economic woes.Over ten cities, all provincial capitals, were scenes of large gatherings and organized protests by these retirees who are demanding higher pensions and their rights being recognized by the regime’s authorities.The country’s economy is nosediving thanks to the mullahs’ devastating policies, or lack thereof, and many like these retirees are finding it extremely difficult and even impossible to make ends meet.Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 282 cities. Over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) . The names of 675 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.MEK Resistance Units inside Iran portrayed large images of Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the Iranian opposition coalition NCRI, in the cities of Tehran and Behbahan on Sunday night.Tehran – Large image of Maryam Rajavi portrayed on the capital’s Resalat Expressway at 10:45 pm local time along with the slogan: “We can liberate our occupied country!”Behbahan – Large image of Maryam Rajavi portrayed near the city’s Arjan Square at 9:30 pm local time along with the slogan: “We can and must liberate Iran!”Teachers in the town of Harsin in Kermanshah Province, western Iran, are holding a gathering on Tuesday and protesting their poor economic circumstances and low paychecks.Teachers in many other cities across the country are also holding such protest rallies, including Sanandaj, Ahvaz, Arak, Shush, Eslamabad-e Gharb, Kermanshah, Torbat-e Heydariyeh, Qazvin, Takestan, Jolfa, Isfahan, Rasht, Abdanan, Bojnurd, Babol, Yasuj, and Hamadan, among others.Regime security forces in Sanandaj, the provincial capital of Kurdistan, attacked a peaceful gathering of local teachers. Two of the teachers in the gathering were abducted and the city has been militarized, according to local activists.During the past few years many cities checkered across Iran have been witnessing teachers launching various rallies and protesting their hardships due to the regime’s destructive economic policies, or lack thereof.The protesting teachers have also been demanding the release of their unjustly jailed colleagues. Iranian opposition coalition the National Council of Resistance of Iran - NCRI , President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised the brave Iranian people for standing up for their rights and reflecting the brewing anger among the entire nation against the mullahs’ regime.“The strikes and protest gatherings of workers, retirees, and teachers in the cities of Sanandaj, Kermanshah, Islam Abad, Hamedan, Ilam, Khorramabad, Isfahan, Tehran, Kerman, and Qazvin reflect the anger of all sectors of the Iranian people towards the mullahs’ plundering and oppressive regime.The only way to achieve freedom and justice for the oppressed people of Iran is the overthrow of this criminal regime and the establishment of people’s sovereignty,” the NCRI President-elect emphasized.In other protest reports from Iran, local tile workers in Isfahan are protesting and demanding that officials address their ongoing dilemmas, including delayed paychecks. Workers and employees of Tehran’s renowned Behesth-e Zahra Cemetery are also holding a peaceful gathering demanding their delayed paychecks.In Bandar Khomeini, municipality workers are protesting and demanding from city officials to address their issues, including low and delayed paychecks.Around 400 local railway workers near the city of Kerman, south-central Iran, are continuing their strike on Tuesday and protesting officials’ refusal to address their demands. Many of them have had many paychecks delayed for a long time now.In Tehran, defrauded investors of the Ramak Khodro auto company held a rally on Tuesday and began protesting to demand their stolen investments returned.Employees of the provincial office in Kermanshah, western Iran, held a protest gathering on Tuesday where they laid a symbolic empty tablecloth on the ground to indicate their low paychecks and how they’re not able to make ends meet.Tehran University students held a sit-in on Tuesday to protest the summoning of over ten of their classmates by campus authorities as officials continue their pressures on the students’ attire.Regime operatives launched a chemical gas attack on Wednesday targeting the Rezvan High School in the city of Qom, central Iran. This is the second time this school has come under such an attack, according to local activists.Retirees and pensioners of the regime’s telecom industry in the provincial capitals of Khuzestan, Isfahan, West Azerbaijan, Sistan & Baluchestan, Hormozgan, Kermanshah, Lorestan, Kurdistan, Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari, Gilan, Markazi (Central), Ardabil, and Ilam rallied on Monday to protest their low pensions and poor economic conditions. This continues previous gatherings held during the past few weeks and months in Tehran and other cities across the country.In the past few years, retirees across Iran have been protesting to their deteriorating living conditions, especially as the government refuses to adjust their pensions based on the inflation rate and fluctuations in the price of the rial, Iran’s national currency.Locals in the Iranian capital, Tehran, were chanting anti-regime slogans on Monday night, including “Down with the dictator!”The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.

