Hearing Aids Market Share & Size to be Worth USD 8,967.7 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research

The government’s support for improving the life of hearing-impaired individuals is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Global Hearing Aids Market Research Report from Emergen Research has been formulated by analyzing key business details and an extensive geographic spread of the Hearing Aids industry, encompassing key business details and extensive geographical coverage. In addition to providing crucial statistical data about the Hearing Aids market, this study covers qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Hearing Aids market. A comprehensive analysis of established and emerging players in the market is summarized in the report. The report also covers the business overview, the product portfolio, and the strategic alliances and expansion strategies of the companies.

The global hearing aids market is expected to reach USD 8,967.7 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The hearing aids market is experiencing a rapid growth attributable to the increasing application of behind-the-ear, receiver in-the-ear, in-the-ear, and canal hearing aids, as well as cochlear implants, among others, in the adults and pediatrics. Innovative technological developments in hearing aids are crucial to fuel market demand. For instance, hearing-impaired individuals are considered to be 300.0% more prone to falling, and the technology, developed by Starkey, on the occurrence of a fall would automatically send alerts to three emergency contact notifying them about the fall, as well the precise location of the hearing-impaired individual. Besides, there are technologies that can detect and generate sound alerts to indicate that the person is on the verge of falling.

Rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. It has been estimated that by 2050 approximately 16.0% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which is expected to increase five-fold since 1950. Elderly people suffer from various complications, including hearing loss. Hearing loss in geriatric people may occur due to various factors, but generally, it occurs from changes in the auditory nerve and inner ear with aging. Besides, medications and certain healthcare issues may also trigger the condition.

Regional Landscape section of the Hearing Aids report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights from the Report

By type, canal hearing aids are estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.8% in the forecast period. Canal hearing aids have a less likely chance to overwhelm listeners with feedback, and blocking of the ear canal is less of a problem, thus mitigating the occlusion effect.

By hearing loss, sensorineural hearing loss held a substantial market share in 2019. Sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) occurs post damage to the inner ear. It may also occur owing to nerve pathways problems from the inner ear to the brain. SNHL may cause difficulty in the hearing of soft sound and even louder sounds.

By application, pediatrics are estimated to observe a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period, as the amplification of sound stimulates and promotes the growth of the brain’s auditory centers, thereby assisting in a child’s critical learning.

Europe, in terms of revenue, held the largest hearing aid market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the region is owing to the growing geriatric population and increasing occurrences of hearing loss.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Hearing Aids market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Benson Hearing, Starkey, Medtronic, Sivantos Pte. Ltd., MED_EL, WIDEX USA Inc., GN Store Nord A/S, Phonak, William Demat Holding A/S, and Rion, among others.

Hearing Aids Market Segmentation:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Hearing Aids market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Hearing Aids market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Hearing Aids market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global hearing aids market on the basis of type, hearing loss, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Behind-the-ear Hearing Aids

Receiver in-the-ear Hearing Aids

In-the-ear Hearing Aids

Canal Hearing Aids

Others

Hearing Loss Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conductive Hearing Loss

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Adults

Pediatrics

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Hearing Aids market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Hearing Aids market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

