Global Polymer Foam Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Polymer Foam Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Polymer Foam Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s polymer foam market forecast, the polymer foam market size is predicted to reach a value of $133.69 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global polymer foam industry is due to the growth of building and construction activities. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest polymer foam market share. Major polymer foam companies include Sealed Air Corporation, Arkema Group, Armacell International SA, Borealis AG, Polymer Technologies Inc., Zotefoams plc, Synthos S A, BASF SE, TotalEnergies SE.

Polymer Foam Market Segments

● By Type: Polyurethane Foam, Polystyrene Foam, PVC Foam, Phenolic Foam, Polyolefin Foam, Melamine Foam, Other Types

● By Form: Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam

● By Application: Packaging, Building And Construction, Furniture And Bedding, Automotive, Rail, Wind, Marine, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polymer foam refers to polymer material in which a polymer matrix contains a large number of tiny foam holes inside and that is also known as a porous polymer material. They have lower density with good sound and heat insulations. Polymer foam is used as insulation materials in many industries.

