The Skillman Corporation Announces Transition to 100% Employee Ownership

The Skillman Corporation, an Indianapolis-based Construction Management firm with over 100 employees, is proud to announce that it has transitioned to a 100% employee-owned company. This significant move is a testament to Skillman's commitment to its clients and employees and its belief in the benefits of employee ownership.

With the completion of the transition, Skillman employees now have a direct stake in the company's success and share in the benefits of ownership. This includes a share of the company's profits, a say in operations, and the ability to help shape the company's future.

"Today marks an important milestone for The Skillman Corporation and our employees," said Brad Skillman, President of The Skillman Corporation. "We believe the ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) is the best way to ensure our company's long-term success and give our employees a sense of ownership and pride in their work. We are excited to see the future of The Skillman Corporation as an employee-owned company."

Skillman is one of a growing number of companies that have recognized the benefits of employee ownership. Studies have shown that employee-owned companies tend to have higher productivity, greater job stability, and more sustainable growth over the long term. By giving employees a direct stake in the company's success, employee ownership can also help to promote a strong sense of shared purpose and teamwork.

The Skillman Corporation looks forward to continuing its growth and success as a 100% employee-owned company and providing its employees with the benefits and opportunities of ownership.

About The Skillman Corporation:

Established in 1972, The Skillman Corporation is an Indianapolis-based construction management firm with regional offices in Merrillville, Indiana, and Portage, Michigan. With a commitment to being a market leader by delivering the best construction management services, Skillman has been providing services to public and private clients for over 51 years. Skillman continues to be proactive and innovative in serving the best interest of its clients and seeks to exceed expectations from project conception through completion. Skillman maintains the corporate philosophy of "building relationships, not just buildings" and conducts business in a manner that ensures client retention for future projects. Skillman is a multi-year recipient of The Best Places to Work in Indiana Award, an Engineering News-Record magazine Top 100 Contractor, and is ranked No. 7 on the Indianapolis Business Journal's list of Largest Construction Contractors.

For more information, please contact:

The Skillman Corporation, 3834 S. Emerson Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46203, 317-783-6151, www.skillman.com