Polyisobutylene Market Size Expected To Reach $3.13 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company's Polyisobutylene Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Polyisobutylene Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s polyisobutylene market forecast, the polyisobutylene market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.13 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.7 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global polyisobutylene industry is due to the rising demand for the tires and tubes market. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest polyisobutylene market share. Major polyisobutylene companies include BASF SE, TPC Group, Lubrizol Corporation, INEOS Group Limited, Kothari Petrochemicals Limited, Braskem, ENEOS Corporation, Janex S.A., RB Products Inc.
Polyisobutylene Market Segments
● By Product: Conventional PIB, Highly Reactive PIB
● By Molecular Weight: Low Molecular Weight, Medium Molecular Weight, High Molecular Weight
● By Application: Tires And Tubes, Adhesives, Sealants, Lubricants, Electrical Insulation, Stretch Wrap
● By End User Industry: Industrial, Food, Other End User Industries
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Polyisobutene is an isobutylene-based synthetic polymer that is utilized as a film-forming agent. It is a binder, film-forming, and nonaqueous viscosity-increasing compound used in cosmetics.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Polyisobutylene Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Polyisobutylene Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
