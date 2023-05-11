Polyisobutylene Market Size Expected To Reach $3.13 Billion By 2027

Polyisobutylene Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Polyisobutylene Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Polyisobutylene Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s polyisobutylene market forecast, the polyisobutylene market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.13 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global polyisobutylene industry is due to the rising demand for the tires and tubes market. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest polyisobutylene market share. Major polyisobutylene companies include BASF SE, TPC Group, Lubrizol Corporation, INEOS Group Limited, Kothari Petrochemicals Limited, Braskem, ENEOS Corporation, Janex S.A., RB Products Inc.

Polyisobutylene Market Segments

● By Product: Conventional PIB, Highly Reactive PIB

● By Molecular Weight: Low Molecular Weight, Medium Molecular Weight, High Molecular Weight

● By Application: Tires And Tubes, Adhesives, Sealants, Lubricants, Electrical Insulation, Stretch Wrap

● By End User Industry: Industrial, Food, Other End User Industries

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9108&type=smp

Polyisobutene is an isobutylene-based synthetic polymer that is utilized as a film-forming agent. It is a binder, film-forming, and nonaqueous viscosity-increasing compound used in cosmetics.

Read More On The Polyisobutylene Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polyisobutylene-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Polyisobutylene Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Polyisobutylene Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cosmetic Packaging Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cosmetic-packaging-global-market-report

Cosmetic Chemicals Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cosmetic-chemicals-global-market-report

Cosmetic Surgery Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cosmetic-surgery-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model