Plastic Recycling Market Size Expected To Reach $55.93 Billion By 2027

Plastic Recycling Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Plastic Recycling Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Plastic Recycling Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s plastic recycling market forecast, the plastic recycling market size is predicted to reach a value of $55.93 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global plastic recycling industry is due to the increased consumption of plastics. North America region is expected to hold the largest plastic recycling market share. Major plastic recycling companies include Kuusakoski Group Oy, Berry Global Inc., B & B Plastics Inc., Plastipak Packaging Inc., CarbonLite Industries LLC, Custom Polymers Inc., MBA Polymers Inc., Clear Path Recycling LLC.

Plastic Recycling Market Segments

● By Type: Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyethylene, Polystyrene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene, Other Types

● By Source: Bottles, Films, Foams, Fibers, Other Sources

● By End Use: Packaging, Automotive, Building And Construction, Electrical And Electronics, Other End Uses

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9107&type=smp

Plastic recycling refers to the process of recycling and recovering waste or scrap plastic into functional and useful products. It reduces high rates of plastic pollution, helps conserve resources, and diverts plastics from landfills or unintended destinations such as the oceans.

Read More On The Plastic Recycling Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-recycling-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Plastic Recycling Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Plastic Recycling Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Plasticizers Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plasticizers-global-market-report

Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-material-and-resins-global-market-report

Plastic Products Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-products-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model