Pentavalent Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Pentavalent Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Pentavalent Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers pentavalent market analysis and every facet of the pentavalent market outlook. As per TBRC’s pentavalent global market forecast, the global market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.98 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4% through the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of diphtheria is expected to boost the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd., Albert David Limited.

Market Segments

1) By Type: Sodium Stibogluconate, Meglumine Antimoniate

2) By Formulation Type: Lyophilized, Liquid

3) By Application: Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

This can be described as a vaccine that protects a child from life-threatening diseases. This vaccine is used to protect infants and young children from rotavirus infection. Rotavirus infection can result in fever, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

