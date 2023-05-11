Factoring Services Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with BlueVine, eCapital, Thunder Funding
Stay up-to-date with Global Factoring Services Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Latest Released Factoring Services market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Factoring Services market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Factoring Services market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as BlueVine (United States), altLINE (United States), Triumph Business Capital (United States), RTS Financial (United States), eCapital Corp. (United States), OTR Capital (Georgia), Porter Freight Funding (United States), Apex Capital Corp (United States), Thunder Funding (United States), TAFS (India)
— Craig Francis
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Factoring Services market to witness a CAGR of 10.1% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, Information Technology, Healthcare, Construction, Others) by Type (Full Factoring, Recourse Factoring, Maturity Factoring, Advance Factoring, Others) by Category (Domestic, International) by Financial Institution (Banks, Non-banking Financial Institutions) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 3466.90Billion
Definition:
Factoring is a financial service in which the business entity sells its bill receivables to a third party at a discount to raise funds. With the use of factoring services the working capital cycle works smoothly as the factor immediately provides funds on the invoice, sales ledger maintenance by the factor leads to a reduction of cost, and it reduces the need for the introduction of new capital in the business. Factoring, also known as debt factoring, invoice finance, asset-based lending, or accounts receivable finance, is a growing trend in which firms sell their invoices at a discount to a third party to fund their cash flow (factoring company).
Market Trends:
• Need to Reduce the Credit Risk of the Seller
• High Demand due to Consistence Cash flow
• Growing Healthcare Industry in the United States
Market Drivers:
• Increasing Adoption of Factoring Services to Improve liquidity and Cash Flow in the Organization
• High Demand due to Some Benefits Such as Control, Flexibility
• and Reduce Debt and Build Credit
Market Opportunities:
• Growing Customer's Demand to See the Details about the Company can create Opportunities for the Market Growth
• Advent Of Blockchain In Factoring Services
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Factoring Services Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Factoring Services
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Factoring Services Market Study Table of Content
Factoring Services Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Full Factoring, Recourse Factoring, Maturity Factoring, Advance Factoring, Others] in 2023
Factoring Services Market by Application/End Users [Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, Information Technology, Healthcare, Construction, Others]
Global Factoring Services Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Factoring Services Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Factoring Services (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
