Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market Is Projected To Grow At A 11% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Particulate Matter Monitoring Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Particulate Matter Monitoring Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers particulate matter monitoring market analysis and every facet of the particulate matter monitoring market outlook. As per TBRC’s particulate matter monitoring market forecast, the particulate matter monitoring market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.18 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.8% through the forecast period.

The growing oil and gas industry is expected to propel the particulate matter monitoring market growth going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major particulate matter monitoring market leaders include AMETEK Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Horiba Ltd., Spectris PLC (Omega Engineering Inc.), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Indoor Monitoring, Outdoor Monitoring

2) By Particle Size: PM1, PM2.5, PM5, PM10

3) By Technology: Light Scattering, Beta-Attenuation, Gravimetric, Opacity, Other Technologies

4) By Application: Process Industries, Ambient Air Monitoring, Indoor Air Monitoring, Healthcare, Other Applications

This type of monitoring refers to a device that measures the level of common air pollutants. They are used for the continuous measurements of particle concentrations as they provide valuable data enabling trends that are to be tracked.

